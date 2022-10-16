Ustrasana, or Camel Pose, Is the Yoga Position That Can Help With Back Pain, Constipation, and Rounded Shoulders

When I joined my gym's run club and got back into running, one of the most common comments I got, hands down, was: "Isn't all of that running hard on your knees?" Sure, being a high-impact form of exercise, running definitely get's a bad rap for being tough on your joints—but is there any truth to that idea? And although knee pain is pretty common (25 percent of adults have it according to the American Academy of Family Physicians), blaming exercise for your discomfort is like blaming your bed for a bad night's sleep—it makes sense on the surface, but leaves out a lot of important nuances, like your preferred sleep position, for example.

4 DAYS AGO