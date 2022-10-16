Read full article on original website
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Two boys cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toy gun caused quite a scare at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday. Police were called to the store around after someone spotted a boy pull what appeared to be a weapon from his waistband. Some witnesses understandably thought it was real and started running out...
Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
Chicago police investigate armed robberies, retail thefts on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and retail thefts at businesses on the Northwest Side. During the incidents the offender entered the store and either pulled out a weapon or implied that he was armed. They would then demand cigarettes and liquor and fled with the items, according to police.
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
Photos in the complaint allegedly show Officer Karol Chwiseiuk inside the Capitol, even inside a senator's office, along with text messages that allegedly reveal he used racial slurs.
Prospect Heights police conclude 14-year-old was shot accidentally, charge juvenile with involuntary manslaughter
CHICAGO — A juvenile has been charged in what police have ruled as an accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Prospect Heights. The juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago Sunday morning, according to police. After the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the 14-year-old […]
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
'I was panicking': Video shows Arlington Heights police officer save boy from choking
"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother.
Police chase corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side
Police said one person is in custody on Tuesday night and a second suspect is still at large.
Missing woman Jacqueline Mainor last seen in Matteson, police say
Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger.
2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car
CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later.
Third robbery, kidnapping reported in Wrigleyville
Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed and abducted three individuals in Wrigleyville.
After Fatal Shooting On Hotel Lincoln Rooftop Bar, Old Town Neighbors Want Plan To Address Noise, Rowdy Customers
OLD TOWN — Old Town neighbors who have complained about noise and rowdiness from the area’s nightlife are pushing for solutions after a fatal shooting at a rooftop bar over the weekend. The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at the J. Parker Rooftop Bar of the...
