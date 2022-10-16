ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Chicago

Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys

CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Prospect Heights police conclude 14-year-old was shot accidentally, charge juvenile with involuntary manslaughter

CHICAGO — A juvenile has been charged in what police have ruled as an accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Prospect Heights. The juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago Sunday morning, according to police. After the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the 14-year-old […]
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side

CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say

CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later. 
CHICAGO, IL

