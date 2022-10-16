ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?

Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
95.3 WBCKFM

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
FLINT, MI
Law & Crime

Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries

A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy

A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy