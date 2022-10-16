Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Hunters Discuss Killing Michigan's One-in-a-Million 'Spirit Bear'
The future of the white bear is uncertain. Speculation it has already been killed by wolves has been dismissed as unlikely by a wildlife official.
Prosecutors: Michigan man set 25 truck fires in 8 states
An affidavit says 25 semitrailers owned by Phoenix-based Swift Transportation were set ablaze while stopped at a fuel station or rest area from June 2020 through last month.
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic.
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?
Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape saying he was going to fire his Black officers: 'It's just time to clean them out'
Sheriff Jody Greene denied "any racial intent or actions on my part" after the release of the audio, which was said to have come from February 2019.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis
A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries
A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
MN Schools Built With No Girls' Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
insideedition.com
Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy
A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 16