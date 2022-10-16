Read full article on original website
kmvt
CSI’s Whaley picks UNLV over Boise State
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI sophomore forward Robert Whaley will continue his basketball career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) next year. The Utah native told KMVT he picked UNLV over fellow Mountain West program Boise State. Whaley also considered Utah State, Utah Valley, and Wichita...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Fire marshal investigates firework mishap at Boise State football game
One month ago, at a Boise State Bronco football game, a malfunction caused a fireworks display to shoot toward spectators in the stadium. While many people did not notice what happened, at least three people were hit with embers that burned their clothes and caused concern. The opening fireworks display was suspended while the fire marshal investigated the incident.
Two Idaho Rodeos Are Nominated For PRCA National Awards
Last week the Caldwell Night Rodeo shared with it's followers on Facebook that they we're named a top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). "We are excited to announce being named a top 5 Large Outdoor Pro Rodeo this year! Thank you to the cardholders who voted. We hope you’re enjoying the changes we’ve made to make CNR a better rodeo to compete at. We couldn’t do ANY of what we do without our amazing sponsors and dedicated fans. YOU are what makes CNR truly special."
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why
Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week
Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
earnthenecklace.com
KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed
Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
When Could Boise See Its First Significant Snowfall of 2022?
Boise smashed the record for the number of 100+º days in 2022. While mid-October temperatures in the upper 70ºs have been pleasant, it’s not good enough for people who really want to experience fall by bundling up in their cutest flannel. If you were one of those folks who couldn't wait for things to cool off, you’re finally getting your wish!
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Post Register
Missing 20 year-old man from New Plymouth
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — 20 year old Colin Markley went missing late Saturday night near New Plymouth, Idaho. Family says he is without his phone and not thinking clearly. His mother says he could be in southwest Idaho, Eastern Oregon or up near McCall, ID. He is driving a...
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
idahobusinessreview.com
Minshall takes leadership role with Canyon County
The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Sabrina Minshall, AICP, as the new director of the Canyon County Development Services Department. Minshall comes to Canyon County from Destination Caldwell, where she has served as CEO since December 2020. Before that, she served as the executive director of the Spokane Regional Transportation ...
Post Register
Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Historic Boise Home Rescued From Demolition Looking for New Owner
When St. Luke’s announced their expansion plans, Boise history lovers rallied to save several historic homes that could have quickly been slated for demolition. Now one of the recently restored homes is looking for someone to love it for years to come!. Originally located at 124 W Bannock in...
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Boise
Whether you are looking at some lakeside camping on Lucky Peak Lake or you want to stay in an established RV Park right in town, there are several great camping options in, and around, Boise, Idaho. Bring your fishing gear for fishing at the local lakes and rivers, and pack a picnic lunch for some backpacking through some of the state parks. Read on to find out about the absolute best camping near Boise!
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger
It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
Arbiter Online
ASBSU wraps up first day of constitutional convention
The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) met at noon on Oct. 15 in the Student Involvement Center for their first day of a constitutional convention. The first day involved tense discussions over Student Body President Adam Jones’s proposal of dissolving the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC) and the Student Funding Board as separate student body branches, integrating them into a new three-branch system modeled after the United States constitution.
