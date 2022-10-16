ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

E Mon
2d ago

Man, gotta find a way to find these stupid things before they 'pop up.' Like monitoring social media, bring in State Police??

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Dies in North Philly House Fire

An investigation is underway after a woman died in a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The fire began at a home along the 1100 block of Jefferson Street around 3:30 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to place the flames under control. The unidentified woman was found dead inside the house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Glock Reported Stolen from Truck in Richlandtown Borough

State police at Dublin are investigating the recent theft of a Glock firearm from an unoccupied pickup truck in Richlandtown borough, Bucks County. Police said the truck was parked in the first block of First Avenue when an unknown suspect entered it sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 and removed the Glock .380 caliber weapon from the glove compartment.
RICHLANDTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pair Sought in Peeping Tom Case in NJ Store Bathroom

Police are looking for two people in connection to a peeping incident inside a Marshalls store in Moorestown, New Jersey. The Moorestown Police Department said Tuesday that one of the people snuck into the women’s restroom of the store at 401 Rt. 38 and recorded a woman from underneath a stall door. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, the MPD said.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store

It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. Léelo...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police

A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
READING, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive

Two people are dead, and one critically injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. New Castle County Police said an eastbound Kia Sorrento crossed...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
PennLive.com

NBC Philadelphia

Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex

A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
GLASSBORO, NJ
sanatogapost.com

NBC Philadelphia

Authorities Investigate After 2 Teens Gunned Down in Pottstown

Authorities are working to find the person responsible for killing two teenagers Monday night in Pottstown. Seventeen-year-old Skyler Fox, of Stowe, and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer, of Lower Pottsgrove, were found lying dead near Fox’s car, having been shot multiple times, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Investigators found a handgun with an “obliterated” serial number at the scene.
POTTSTOWN, PA

