NBC Philadelphia
Woman Dies in North Philly House Fire
An investigation is underway after a woman died in a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The fire began at a home along the 1100 block of Jefferson Street around 3:30 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to place the flames under control. The unidentified woman was found dead inside the house.
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
sauconsource.com
Glock Reported Stolen from Truck in Richlandtown Borough
State police at Dublin are investigating the recent theft of a Glock firearm from an unoccupied pickup truck in Richlandtown borough, Bucks County. Police said the truck was parked in the first block of First Avenue when an unknown suspect entered it sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 and removed the Glock .380 caliber weapon from the glove compartment.
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
NBC Philadelphia
Pair Sought in Peeping Tom Case in NJ Store Bathroom
Police are looking for two people in connection to a peeping incident inside a Marshalls store in Moorestown, New Jersey. The Moorestown Police Department said Tuesday that one of the people snuck into the women’s restroom of the store at 401 Rt. 38 and recorded a woman from underneath a stall door. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, the MPD said.
Political signs rigged with razor blades found in Bucks County, police say
Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.
NBC Philadelphia
Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store
It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. Léelo...
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
Driver to face charges after 2 crashes damage 6 vehicles and shut Route 22, police say
The crash that shut down Route 22 East on Monday morning in Bethlehem Township was actually two wrecks — the first of which was caused by an impaired driver and led to the other mayhem, Pennsylvania State Police report. A 41-year-old Phillipsburg man was driving a black Camaro about...
Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police
A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are dead, and one critically injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. New Castle County Police said an eastbound Kia Sorrento crossed...
Chester County police find more than 100 stolen political signs in dumpster
Police say an Apple AirTag allowed them to trace the reported missing political candidate signs to a shopping center.
NBC Philadelphia
Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex
A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
sanatogapost.com
Roads reopen following gas leak in Bensalem, Pa.
Bensalem fire said the leak was in a high-pressure gas line.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect fires into crowd on Philadelphia sidewalk, missing mom and infant
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for two men after a shooting on a crowded city sidewalk that miraculously left no one inured. The shooting happened back on Oct. 12 on the corner of 52nd and Arch streets. Surveillance video of the incidents shows two suspects approaching the corner where...
NBC Philadelphia
