Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil
INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
Yardbarker
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
Colts owner Irsay says there’s ‘merit to remove’ Snyder
NEW YORK – The focus of the NFL’s fall owners’ meetings took a dramatic turn Tuesday afternoon when Jim Irsay went against the norm and spoke out against one of his colleagues. The Indianapolis Colts’ owner’s bombshell: There’s “merit’’ to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay wants to see all of […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans' Henry, Colts' Pittman among best bets to score
The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions.
Citrus County Chronicle
The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he helped beat...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History
On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals face Saints, try to snap 8-game home losing streak
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are two teams stuck in the early season doldrums, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play. It's too early to throw out the ‘must-win’ label for Thursday night's matchup.
WR Robbie Anderson set for debut with Arizona Cardinals, though he may play sparingly
Robbie Anderson is getting a crash course in the Arizona Cardinals' offense and trying to ingest as much information about what plays his new team runs as possible on a short week. It might not be enough to get the newly arrived wide receiver into Thursday's Cardinals game against the New Orleans Saints. ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL's leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter...
WJTV 12
The 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 2023 class for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame has been announced. There are 8 new members who will be formally inducted into the Hall next summer. Below is the press release sent by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 JACKSON, Miss. […]
