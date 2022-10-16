Read full article on original website
Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team
That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:
Why did Patriots HC Bill Belichick force the team to return to the field?
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns with ease this past weekend, 38-15. However, rarely after a win has a coach ever made his team return to the field. Yet, Patriots HC Bill Belichick forced his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium prior to boarding the buses, reported Zack Cox for NESN.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade
The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs are coming...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 7...
Texans vs. Raiders: 3 Notable Stats Ahead Of NFL Week 7
Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders is just a few days away. Their next opponent, the Houston Texans, are hitting the road, with both teams coming off of their bye weeks as well. Raiders fans are anxious to see if Josh McDaniels’ squad will come out swinging with the 2022 season likely in the balance. A 1-5 start to this season would surely squash any hopes of the playoffs. With that being said, here are three notable stats to keep in mind as Sunday’s Texans vs. Raiders contest inches closer.
Vikings sign DE Benton Whitley away from Chiefs practice squad
The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Benton Whitley away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs had a roster spot open up unexpectedly on Wednesday with the news that defensive end Benton Whitley had been signed away by the Minnesota Vikings from the team’s practice squad. That means the Chiefs should be signing someone else soon enough to fill the hole going forward.
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals a day after he was sent to locker room during loss to Rams
Robbie Anderson has a new home a day after the former Panthers receiver was sent into the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Cardinals on Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carolina is getting a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025 in return for Anderson.
This is the closest you can live to California’s NFL stadiums
Are you a diehard football fan? Do you eat, sleep and breathe the NFL? Want to be as close to the action as possible?. If you’ve ever wanted to live next door to your favorite football team, that dream can become a reality. The sports betting and news website...
