ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team

That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:
FanSided

How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?

One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
FanSided

One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade

The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Yardbarker

Texans vs. Raiders: 3 Notable Stats Ahead Of NFL Week 7

Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders is just a few days away. Their next opponent, the Houston Texans, are hitting the road, with both teams coming off of their bye weeks as well. Raiders fans are anxious to see if Josh McDaniels’ squad will come out swinging with the 2022 season likely in the balance. A 1-5 start to this season would surely squash any hopes of the playoffs. With that being said, here are three notable stats to keep in mind as Sunday’s Texans vs. Raiders contest inches closer.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Vikings sign DE Benton Whitley away from Chiefs practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Benton Whitley away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs had a roster spot open up unexpectedly on Wednesday with the news that defensive end Benton Whitley had been signed away by the Minnesota Vikings from the team’s practice squad. That means the Chiefs should be signing someone else soon enough to fill the hole going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy