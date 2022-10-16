Two dead after NC house fire, SBI assisting in investigation

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m.

Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said crews were called to a home at 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they were able to put out the fire overnight, but around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, some hotspots in the house caused the fire to start back again. Crews were able to put that out.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, crews were called again to the house for the fire restarting.

According to Snow Hill Fire Chief Lynwood Bunn, who was at the scene Sunday afternoon, some of the materials in the house made it unsafe for firefighters to go inside.

Some of the responding crew were Snow Hill Fire Department, Hookerton Fire Department, Bell Arthur Fire Department, Greene County Emergency Services, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina SBI and the Office of State Fire Marshall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

