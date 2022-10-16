Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi to miss extended time with injury
How long will Tyler Bertuzzi be out?When was Bertuzzi injured?. During the Detroit Red Wings‘ recent win over the New Jersey Devils, F Tyler Bertuzzi was hit by a puck and was forced to miss the rest of the game. The injury happened during the second period. At the...
Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks means opportunity for Filip Zadina
That depth the Detroit Red Wings had coming into the season will be tested after just one week. Tyler Bertuzzi, the team's gritty, goal-scoring top-line winger, will miss four to six weeks with what coach Derek Lalonde said Monday is an upper-body injury. Bertuzzi left in the second period of Saturday's 5-2 victory...
FOX Sports
Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets
Nashville Predators (2-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Comes up big late
Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted on another Tuesday, leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime win over the winless Canucks. Gaudreau saved his best for the final period Tuesday. With the Blue Jackets trailing by a goal, the 29-year-old left winger drew an assist on Zach Werenski's marker, then forced overtime with his second goal of the season. Gaudreau, who has back-to-back two-point efforts, added a plus-2 rating Tuesday.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
Rymsha, Fanti heading to Komets from Bakersfield
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Edmonton has loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti from Bakersfield to the Fort Wayne, and forward Drake Rymsha has been loaned by Bakersfield to the Komets. Fanti, 23, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, appearing in 57 games and winning 31. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native turned pro last season, appearing […]
Yardbarker
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
Yardbarker
Comeback Flyers kids strike again in 3-2 thriller against Tampa Bay
Humans of the sporting world, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0. The maybe-we-won’t-suck-that-much Flyers are currently the Metro Division leaders. This game was reminiscent of the comeback win three days ago that was 3-2 over the Vancouver Canucks. This writer won’t go as far as to call this a statement win (again it’s only three games into the season) but this shows a side of the squad fans have been hoping was lurking under the cloak of mediocrity.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut
In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ristolainen placed on injured reserve by Flyers
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Rasmus Ristolainen was placed on injured reserve Monday because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman was out the first two games of the season with an undisclosed injury. Ristolainen...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Assign Alex Vlasic to Rockford IceHogs
The Chicago Blackhawks assigned defenseman Alex Vlasic to the AHL Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday. This marks Vlasic's first trip to the AHL club of his young career. The 21-year-old immediately joined the Blackhawks last season after finishing his junior year at Boston University. He posted two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 games at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
ESPN
John Tortorella at helm of hard reset for Philadelphia Flyers
It was opening night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and pessimism swirled ahead of the Thursday night game against the New Jersey Devils. Forward Joel Farabee checked Twitter before arriving to the rink. "Everyone is already saying our season is done," Farabee said. "No one believes in us but ourselves." A...
CBS Sports
Josh Babicz: Done with Panthers
The Panthers cut Babicz from their practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Babicz, a rookie tight end out of North Dakota State, spent time with Carolina's practice squad over the first few weeks of the NFL season but was subsequently cut Tuesday. The 240-pounder will now look elsewhere to make his professional debut.
