Philadelphia, PA

Tyrese Maxey Highlights Montrezl Harrell's Impact on Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGmsq_0ibWu3eu00

Tyrese Maxey dishes his thought on Montrezl Harrell.

A lack of toughness in the 2022 playoffs forced the Philadelphia 76ers to sign some high-energy veterans to shift the Sixers' culture.

PJ Tucker was Philadelphia's most notable offseason signing as the 37-year-old former Miami Heat veteran inked a three-year deal worth over $30 million.

Following the signing of Tucker, the Sixers brought in Danuel House and Montrezl Harrell , as they bring something similar to the table.

So far, the new acquisitions are fitting right in with the team and bringing in an energy that's unmatched. Throughout the preseason, new Sixers center Montrezl Harrell played as if his career depended on it.

Even though Harrell is already a proven talent, who's won the Sixth Man of the Year award just a few seasons ago, you would've thought the big man was playing for a roster spot, let alone minutes in the 76ers' primary rotation.

To Sixers' third-year guard Tyrese Maxey , Harrell has already brought the type of energy the 76ers lacked last season, and they've barely made it out of training camp at this point.

"Exciting?" Said Maxey when asked to describe Harrell's energy. Although he came up with a word for it, he was almost speechless, considering the young guard was unsure how to explain what Harrell brings.

"It's like, I don't know, man. I don't have a word for it," he continued. "He's lifting in there, and he's just like, he's a different guy. But it's a good different. Like, we need him, and we need that type of energy. Sometimes, you're gonna need to change games and have big stints when the big fella's off the court."

Harrell might not be the primary backup center behind Embiid for the entire season, as Doc Rivers continues to promote the idea of rotating Harrell and Paul Reed throughout the year. But when the Sixers need a veteran to uplift the second unit, Harrell might be that guy to take the bench to the next level when they need it.

