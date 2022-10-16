ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer: Cape-Atlantic League stat leaders through Oct. 17

Check out the lists below to see the weekly Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 18

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Statewide stat leaders through Week 7

It is certainly true that pure numbers never tell the whole story about a player’s or teams’ ability and the threat those numbers pose. But they sure do force opposing offensive and defensive coordinators to lean in and cup their dominant ear for a better listen when those stat-churning standouts happen to be next in line on the upcoming schedule.
Previewing the girls tennis Group semis and finals, 2022

GIRLS TENNIS: Tenafly vs Ramapo (North 1, Group 3 Sectional Final) on October 18, 2022 — Teams have been crowned sectional champions, and now it is time for the Group semifinals and finals. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
TENAFLY, NJ
Boys soccer midseason awards: Which players have been stealing the show?

There have been some impressive performances so far this boys soccer season, some from individual players and some from teams across the state. Our boys soccer staff has picked out a frontrunner and contenders in eight categories for NJ.com’s midseason awards. Scroll through the post below to get a look at each category, including offensive, defensive, goalie, coach and rookie of the year, surprise team, unsung hero and biggest upset.
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills

Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
RAMSEY, NJ
Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood

Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18

Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
MEDFORD, NJ
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap

Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
CRESSKILL, NJ
Fast start leads Ridgefield Park past Dumont - Boys Soccer recap

Patrick Santiago struck for a pair of goals in the first half and Ridgefield Park held on over the last 40 minutes to earn a 2-1 win over Dumont in Ridgefield Park. Rudy Castro and Brandon Venereo each tallied an assist in the win, while Samir Varela finished with 10 saves in goal to preserve the victory. Dumont cut into the lead with a goal in the second half but could not equalize.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
