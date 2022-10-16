Read full article on original website
Who’s leading the title race? Girls soccer power points as of Tuesday, Oct. 18
The state cutoff date is this Saturday, Oct. 22, and the seeding meeting for the state playoffs is Monday, Oct. 24. Check out the latest power points report, as of Oct. 18, by clicking through the links below. POWER POINTS.
Boys soccer: Cape-Atlantic League stat leaders through Oct. 17
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 18
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Statewide stat leaders through Week 7
It is certainly true that pure numbers never tell the whole story about a player’s or teams’ ability and the threat those numbers pose. But they sure do force opposing offensive and defensive coordinators to lean in and cup their dominant ear for a better listen when those stat-churning standouts happen to be next in line on the upcoming schedule.
Boys soccer recap: Battle nets a pair of goals as Gloucester Catholic tops Salem
Trey Battle scored twice to direct Gloucester Catholic to a 5-1 win over Salem Monday in Salem. Patrick Kiniry added a goal and two assists. Anthony Renz and Zach Payne also scored for the Rams who improved to 4-5-2. Jose Vilalplando had the goal for the Rams (1-11).
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches’ Cup semifinals preview
Haddon Heights vs. West Deptford boys soccer, Sept. 14, 2022 — SOUTH JERSEY COACHES' CUP SEMIFINALS. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at DeCou Sports Complex | BRACKET.
Previewing the girls tennis Group semis and finals, 2022
GIRLS TENNIS: Tenafly vs Ramapo (North 1, Group 3 Sectional Final) on October 18, 2022 — Teams have been crowned sectional champions, and now it is time for the Group semifinals and finals.
Boys soccer: No. 10 Clifton downs Paterson Eastside to stay unbeaten
Junior Vitali Datsyk scored twice and junior Aidan David had a goal and an assist as Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Paterson Eastside 7-0 in Clifton. Junior Emmanuel Alba, seniors Axel Gonzalez and Benjamin Nelken and freshman Simon Deossa had a goal apiece for Clifton (13-0-1).
Boys soccer midseason awards: Which players have been stealing the show?
There have been some impressive performances so far this boys soccer season, some from individual players and some from teams across the state. Our boys soccer staff has picked out a frontrunner and contenders in eight categories for NJ.com’s midseason awards. Scroll through the post below to get a look at each category, including offensive, defensive, goalie, coach and rookie of the year, surprise team, unsung hero and biggest upset.
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills
Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey.
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood
Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
WATCH 2 big HS football Week 8 games live & free on NJ.com. Nos. 2 vs. 3, anyone?
It's the final weekend of the regular season for public schools in New Jersey with playoffs beginning next week and the postseason kicking off in two weeks for the non-publics. Before we hit the NJSIAA postseason, NJ.com has two more big football games we will show live and free...
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Oct. 17
Boys soccer recap: Reissek, Smith score goals to direct Delsea past Deptford
Gavin Reissek and Gabe Smith each found the back of the net as Delsea blanked Deptford Monday in Deptford, 2-0. Maximus Van Auken made six saves for the Crusaders (8-5-1) who won their second game in a row. Deptford fell to 6-5-1.
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
Rutgers Prep over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Vishnu Kalvala, Phillip Aymes, Matthew Clarke and Dylan Munn provided the goals as Rutgers Prep won on the road, 4-1, over Piscataway Magnet. Ryan Parisi made one save to preserve the win for Rutgers Prep (8-6), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Sukhjot Ratainda connected for Piscataway Magnet...
Fast start leads Ridgefield Park past Dumont - Boys Soccer recap
Patrick Santiago struck for a pair of goals in the first half and Ridgefield Park held on over the last 40 minutes to earn a 2-1 win over Dumont in Ridgefield Park. Rudy Castro and Brandon Venereo each tallied an assist in the win, while Samir Varela finished with 10 saves in goal to preserve the victory. Dumont cut into the lead with a goal in the second half but could not equalize.
