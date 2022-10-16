Shark Tank Billionaire Kevin O’Leary Updates Crypto Bear Market Outlook, Says SEC Can Spark Next Bull Run

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Flashing Vibes of 2018 Bear Market Collapse
A closely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin (BTC) holders, saying the king crypto’s recent price action is reminiscent of the time that preceded its collapse in 2018. Pseudonymous analyst Rager tells his 204,300 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin continues to hold support around $19,000, the demand area is...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Details $100,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction, Calls BTC the Fastest Horse in the Crypto Race
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocketing to a six figure price tag is only a matter of time. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Bitcoin’s price will eventually see a massive spike to $100,000 due to a combination of increased adoption and limited supply.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays
The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.3% to $921.2 billion at 9:10 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +40% $0.06. Huobi Token (HT) +15.1% $5.94. Helium (HNT)...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Cardano Update, Warns Price of ADA May Be in Trouble
A popular crypto analyst is warning Cardano holders, saying that ADA is on the verge of collapsing as bearish momentum continues to build up. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that ADA’s price may drop into the lower $0.30 range, or even much less, as it breaks one support area after another.
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
