Navasota Examiner
Hwy. 105 crash victim dies
A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Bryan Woman On Charges Of Drunk Driving Manslaughter And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A Bryan woman was arrested last Friday on charges related to a fatality crash that took place in College Station on July 25. 22 year old Paulina Del Mazo, who was driving a SUV that struck a sign in front of the T-Mobile store at Texas and Lincoln, was charged with being under the influence of alcohol when committing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KBTX.com
DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus
WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized and issued a citation Monday morning after striking a Bryan ISD school bus, according to DPS troopers and the school district. The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in...
KBTX.com
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for an alcohol-related crash that killed her friend on Texas Avenue in College Station. Erik Garcia, 20, died after being ejected from the front seat of an SUV after the vehicle collided with a business...
Navasota Examiner
Wanted man arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase. College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges
Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun. According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.
KBTX.com
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Judge Steve Young. A medical helicopter landed on Highway 79 at Western Hills Road just before 3:00 p.m. The Milam County Sheriff’s...
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
wtaw.com
Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork
A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
wtaw.com
Navasota Man Arrested After Leading College Station Police On A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Crash
A Navasota man featured in the most wanted list by Grimes County Crime Stoppers led College Station police Friday night on a chase reaching a speed of 120 miles per hour. The CSPD arrest report stated the pursuit began in the Tower Point area and ended with the car crashing in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
KBTX.com
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers near Centerville. It happened on I-45 about two miles north of Centerville Monday afternoon. DPS says a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling northbound and stopped for road construction ahead. A 2019...
KWTX
Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division. The seizure was...
KBTX.com
Man accused of trying to bring handgun, drugs inside Northgate bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they arrested a 19-year-old man for trying to bring a gun inside a Northgate business. Kaycon Gage Wilson of Columbus is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, and two charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
KBTX.com
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX. According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.
wtaw.com
Crews From Three College Station Fire Department Stations Out At Around The Same Time On Tuesday
Three of College Station’s six fire department stations were out on calls Tuesday at about the same time. Just before six p.m., a crew from station five and a towing company separated two cars…one on top of the other…in a way that minimized additional damage following a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B. No one was hurt.
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
KBTX.com
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
