Rochester, NY

Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester

By Hailie Higgins, George Gandy
 6 days ago

Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hours after she was reported missing, the body of a Perinton woman was discovered in the City of Rochester.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in the search for missing woman from the Town of Perinton.

35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a 2019 red GMC Arcadia with a New York license plate JRJ4097, according to deputies.

She is described as standing at 5’5″ and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.

