I’m privileged to live here and love my home in Vermont. I have a deep appreciation for the attributes I’ve found to be true here: natural beauty that requires diligent and careful protection, the can-do spirit of community and a willingness to help neighbors, and a dedication to collaboration to reach solutions rather than fight about who is “right.” I haven’t always been as fortunate to live in a region that held these same values; for that reason, I treasure how dear what we have here is. Consequently, I fully support and endorse Alison Clarkson, Richard “Dick” McCormack, and Becca White for Windsor County Senate. The three of them share the values of our community, love it dearly, and sincerely have given of themselves in service here at home and across our state of Vermont.

WINDSOR COUNTY, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO