William Raveis Real Estate, 2022 Coat Drive
LUDLOW, Vt. – William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties is seeking donations to help give the gift of warmth this winter season. The 2022 Coat Drive begins Oct. 15. Clean outwear garments in good condition with working zippers can be dropped off at the William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties offices through Dec. 1. Offices are located at 29 Locust Hill Road, in Ludlow, and open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
LRC’s Chili Cook-Off results
LUDLOW, Vt. – The 31st Annual Chili Cook-Off took place this past holiday weekend of Oct. 8, 2022, and was a major success. The weather was perfect, hundreds of “taste testers” were treated to a large variety of chilis, and the many chili providers were happy with the reception of their unique brands of “real” chili. Additionally, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gained resources to continue providing assistance to local projects.
Full online edition: The Shopper 10-19-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: GFRCC hosts Southern Vermont Flannel Festival; Our Place Drop-In Center receives assistance; Bellows Falls trustees discuss Water Department; and Springfield students win Garden Club scholarships. Every publication also has Arts...
OMS named OVRCC Member of the Month
LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Mountain School (OMS) has been selected as the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) October 2022 Member of the Month in honor of Chris Hurka being named the Vermont Alpine Racing Association (VARA) Rolf Gidlow Development Coach of the Year. Hurka is the Alpine...
Springfield students win Garden Club scholarships
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club (SGC) has announced that Alicia Ostrum has won their 2022 SGC scholarship and Claire Palmer has won the 2022 Sandy MacGillivray Memorial Scholarship. Ostrum plans on attending Utah Tech University and majoring in engineering. She hopes to open a research facility, one...
Rose Marie Brooks, 1947-2022
WALPOLE, N.H. – Rose Marie Brooks of Upper Walpole Road in Walpole, N.H., passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at her home. Rose Marie was born on Nov. 7, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. to the late Russell and Nellie (Sanderson) Washburne. Rose Marie graduated from Peterborough High School and...
Ludlow Rotary hears from Game Wardens
LUDLOW, Vt. – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Game Wardens Tim Carey and Kyle Isherwood addressed the Ludlow Rotary Club at their Oct. 4 meeting at DJ’s Restaurant. As conservation law enforcement officers, they are responsible for enforcing State hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations. They check for valid licenses and provide harvest reports to the Department. They are trained state police officers, training alongside them at the Police Academy.
LTE: Leigh Dakin on Heather Chase for State Representative
Heather Chase will be a superb legislator; responsive to the concerns of our citizens and forceful in supporting issues of importance to our State as she represents all of us in the Windsor-Windham District of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham. Actively involved as a Chester Selectboard member, chair of the Chester Board of Civil Authority, small business owner, member of the Vermont Economic Progress Council, and a registered nurse, she has an understanding of the needs of our community and region and the confidence to find agreement and compromise on contentious matters.
From Mark Boutwell, of Senior Solutions
The upcoming state and national elections offer voters a chance to reset priorities and focus on true pockets of need, one of which is providing for older adults. Federal funding for the Older Americans Act – which gets passed to the state of Vermont and then to the five area agencies on aging, including Senior Solutions – pays for everything from Meals on Wheels to our busy information and assistance Helpline.
LTE: Susan Watermann on Clarkson, McCormack, and White
I’m privileged to live here and love my home in Vermont. I have a deep appreciation for the attributes I’ve found to be true here: natural beauty that requires diligent and careful protection, the can-do spirit of community and a willingness to help neighbors, and a dedication to collaboration to reach solutions rather than fight about who is “right.” I haven’t always been as fortunate to live in a region that held these same values; for that reason, I treasure how dear what we have here is. Consequently, I fully support and endorse Alison Clarkson, Richard “Dick” McCormack, and Becca White for Windsor County Senate. The three of them share the values of our community, love it dearly, and sincerely have given of themselves in service here at home and across our state of Vermont.
LTE: Thomas Costello on Carolyn Partridge for Assistant Judge
May this express my support for the election of Carolyn Partridge to the office of Assistant Judge for Windham County. Carolyn’s experience as a legislator recommends her highly for the office. As a committee chair in the House of Representatives for 14 years, Carolyn rightly earned a reputation for fairness, competence, and compassion. These qualities will serve her well on the bench. Her service as Assistant Judge will bring honor to the bench, justice to those who appear before her, and competence to the county she well serves.
LTE: Nancy Kessling on Tesha Buss for State Representative
In November we will elect someone who will go to Montpelier to represent us in the legislative process. There are two candidates vying for this privilege: One has a proven history of using politics to advance his own agenda, and one has a proven history of service to her community.
