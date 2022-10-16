Read full article on original website
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back
Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
The Golden State Warriors are keeping Wiggins around long-term
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
The Golden State Warriors may have managed to save some money by including several unrealistic incentives in Jordan Poole's 4-year $140 million contract extension.
'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. The former second overall pick added...
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
Matthew Stafford thought he was being traded to the 49ers
Matthew Stafford hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February. That never would have happened if the Detroit Lions hadn't been willing to trade the veteran quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford admits that the Rams were the last place he thought he would end up. Instead, he expected to land...
Fred Warner excited to turn 49ers’ season around: “We need to get this taste out of our mouth”
Linebacker Fred Warner is eager to get back on the football field, hoping to help turn things around for the San Francisco 49ers. After two consecutive wins, the 49ers looked like playoff contenders again. Then the team hit a speed bump at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, falling to the underdog Atlanta Falcons 28-14.
Who were PFF's highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Falcons? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers dropped their record to 3-3 after a 28-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
12 observations from the 49ers ugly loss in Atlanta
The San Francisco 49ers threw the ball 47 times on Sunday. They ran the ball only 16 times. Do I need to tell you the outcome?. In case you haven't heard, the 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in an ugly game that highlighted the Falcons' strengths and exposed the 49ers' weaknesses.
49ers-Chiefs: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 7 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi's Stadium this week as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. This matchup marks the 15th meeting all-time between the two teams. San Francisco holds a 5-1 home record against Kansas City, and the all-time series between the two teams is tied, 7-7. The 49ers are coming off a 28-14 road loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Offensively, WRBrandon Aiyuk finished with eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. TE George Kittle reeled in eight receptions for 83 yards, while WR Deebo Samuel registered seven receptions for 79 yards, including a team-high reception of 27 yards. QB Jimmy Garoppolo registered season-highs in both completions and passing yards, completing 29 of his 41 passing attempts for 296 yards and a passer rating of 87.0.
