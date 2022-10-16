ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back

Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBC Sports

'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Falcons Back on Top in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
49erswebzone

12 observations from the 49ers ugly loss in Atlanta

The San Francisco 49ers threw the ball 47 times on Sunday. They ran the ball only 16 times. Do I need to tell you the outcome?. In case you haven't heard, the 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in an ugly game that highlighted the Falcons' strengths and exposed the 49ers' weaknesses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
49erswebzone

49ers-Chiefs: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 7 matchup

The San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi's Stadium this week as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. This matchup marks the 15th meeting all-time between the two teams. San Francisco holds a 5-1 home record against Kansas City, and the all-time series between the two teams is tied, 7-7. The 49ers are coming off a 28-14 road loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Offensively, WRBrandon Aiyuk finished with eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. TE George Kittle reeled in eight receptions for 83 yards, while WR Deebo Samuel registered seven receptions for 79 yards, including a team-high reception of 27 yards. QB Jimmy Garoppolo registered season-highs in both completions and passing yards, completing 29 of his 41 passing attempts for 296 yards and a passer rating of 87.0.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

