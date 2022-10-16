Read full article on original website
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – September 17, 2022
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – September 17, 2022. Michael dePierro 12/31/2022 III Council Rep. Jennifer Vealey* 12/31/2022 II Muni, Rep. Andrew Cangiano Board Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick. Joseph Garcia Board Attorney, Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs. Nora O. Jolie Board Secretary.
parsippanyfocus.com
Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star for Parsippany
PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
parsippanyfocus.com
St. Ann’s to Host 11th Annual Fall Festival, Ministry and Craft Fair
PARSIPPANY — Saint Ann’s Church will host its 11th Annual Fall Festival, Ministry and Craft Fair on Friday, November 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The festival will feature 44 vendor tables selling crafts and new...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
N.J. House Democratic candidates have cash advantage, but Republicans lead in outside spending in 2 key districts
Democrats currently have a 10-2 majority in New Jersey’s House delegation, which as recently as 2016 was split 6-6.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
insidernj.com
As Political Season Intensifies, Sherrill and Bucco Focus on ‘Policy’
MADISON – Dick Codey, the former governor and now state senator, had his car stolen 20 years ago. As he said Monday, his vehicle had a “car phone,” and when Codey called it, the thief for some reason answered. Codey says he colorfully told the culprit he...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Serious Crash Closes Route 78
A serious crash closed a portion of Route 78 in Somerset County Tuesday, Oct. 18. The crash occurred on the westbound side near Exit 26 around 8 p.m. in Bedminster, the state's transportation department said. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily Voice Somerset and...
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
New Jersey Globe
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
This Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes It Onto A Prestigious List
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
roi-nj.com
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location
Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
Healthy eating restaurant chain opens its second NJ location
True Food Kitchen, a health conscious restaurant and craft bar, has opened its second New Jersey location, this one in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall. The first one is in Hackensack. Its motto is: eat good things that do good things. According to their website: True Food Kitchen is...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Proof That New Jersey Winters Aren’t That Bad After All
Before you know it, the crisp temperatures of a New Jersey autumn will give way to the bitter cold of a Garden State winter. So, just how bad do we have it here in New Jersey during the winter months?. Just by the nature of where we live, New Jersey...
