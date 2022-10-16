ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Closes Route 78

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 78 in Somerset County Tuesday, Oct. 18. The crash occurred on the westbound side near Exit 26 around 8 p.m. in Bedminster, the state's transportation department said. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily Voice Somerset and...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location

Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ

