MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a teen girl died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.Investigators did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting but said it may have been a domestic dispute.Police haven't provided information about the nature of the relationship between the girl and the suspect.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO