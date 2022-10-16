ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Click10.com

Car thieves caught on camera stealing G-Wagon from Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd Street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m....
PALMETTO BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a teen girl died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.Investigators did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting but said it may have been a domestic dispute.Police haven't provided information about the nature of the relationship between the girl and the suspect. 
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to put out house fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call after a house caught fire in Pembroke Pines. The incident happened near Southwest 198th Terrace and Pine Boulevard, Wednesday morning. According to fire rescue, a neighbor called them and said smoke was coming from the roof. One occupant of the...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

