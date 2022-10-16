Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate steals groom’s wedding suit in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief throwing a wrench in a couple’s big day. The porch pirate stealing a package containing the groom’s suit. Now, that couple is worried they won’t find another one in time for the wedding. Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m, Marian Conesa’s Ring...
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
Click10.com
Car thieves caught on camera stealing G-Wagon from Palmetto Bay home
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd Street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m....
Click10.com
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Elderly Florida woman says she was high after getting caught shoplifting
A 78-year-old woman who was arrested on grand theft charges told South Florida police the reason she committed the robbery was because she was under the influence of marijuana.
Florida man accused of shooting wife dead in front of crying daughter, report says
A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after shooting his wife in front of their daughter, according to police.
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a teen girl died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.Investigators did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting but said it may have been a domestic dispute.Police haven't provided information about the nature of the relationship between the girl and the suspect.
NBC Miami
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
Florida man wearing nothing but cowboy hat attacks woman with machete: police
A Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he attacked a woman with a machete while wearing nothing but a cowboy hat.
WSVN-TV
Customs and Border Protection officer dead after shooting incident at SW Miami-Dade gun range
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Customs and Border Protection officer has died as a result of a shooting incident at a gun range during a training exercise. The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Trail Glades Range at 17601 SW 8th St., Wednesday. Miami Fire Rescue airlifted...
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
WSVN-TV
Electrical issue causes salon to catch fire in Northeast Miami-Dade
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A beauty salon was left gutted after a fierce fire. The owner of that salon has been there for more than 15 years, and in an instant she lost her livelihood. Exotic Cuts Salon was consumed and gutted after a fire sparked, Saturday afternoon. The...
WSVN-TV
Crews work to put out house fire in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call after a house caught fire in Pembroke Pines. The incident happened near Southwest 198th Terrace and Pine Boulevard, Wednesday morning. According to fire rescue, a neighbor called them and said smoke was coming from the roof. One occupant of the...
cw34.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
