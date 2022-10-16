ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
atozsports.com

NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury

ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings

What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
NJ.com

Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver

The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Ex-Giants guard sustains potentially season-ending injury

Bad news for the Arizona Cardinals. They may be without Justin Pugh for the rest of the season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The #AZCardinals likely lost their starting left guard: Sources say the fear is that Justin Pugh suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’ll have additional tests to confirm.
NJ.com

N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers

Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

FanDuel promo code NBA: Bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on any game (10/19/22)

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2022-23 NBA season has tipped off and a FanDuel promo code offers a guaranteed $150 in free bets for Wednesday’s full slate,...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy