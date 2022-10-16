Read full article on original website
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Fan Reportedly Kicked Out Of Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys Game
An NFL fan got kicked out of Sunday night's Cowboys-Eagles game before the opening snap took place. According to Calvin Watkins, a fan jumped onto the field during pregame introductions and was escorted out of the stadium. That's definitely one way to waste a ticket to the game of the...
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: ‘Lots of interest’
The Panthers are open for business. The NFL rumor mill is buzzing with trade rumors after Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. The Panthers’ biggest trade chip is Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. Here’s the latest:. ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “The Carolina Panthers are listening to...
Cowboys’ Jason Peters’ homecoming vs. Eagles was much ado about nothing
Former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro offensive tackle Jason Peters returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys came to town and lost, 26-17. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But according to the Dallas Morning News, with Peters returning from an injury, he wasn’t able to...
What channel is the Astros game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Astros in ALCS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (10/19/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can watch the game...
Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver
DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn, N.J. native, is ‘pissed’ about losing to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a huge win over the the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to uphold their undefeated record. With the 26-17 win, the Eagles improve to 6-0 while the Cowboys grieve their second loss of the season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One such mourner is...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings
What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
Steelers update when N.J.’s Kenny Pickett might return from concussion
Good news for Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may be returning to the field sooner than expected. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac tweeted Tuesday:. Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but he should be able to practice...
Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with AFC contender, ex-Rams teammate promises
His former Los Angeles Rams teammate Von Miller is certain that the wide receiver will join him up in Buffalo. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday Miller told USA Today:. “He’s coming here, man. He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller is doubling down on...
Ex-Giants guard sustains potentially season-ending injury
Bad news for the Arizona Cardinals. They may be without Justin Pugh for the rest of the season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The #AZCardinals likely lost their starting left guard: Sources say the fear is that Justin Pugh suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’ll have additional tests to confirm.
N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers
Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
FanDuel promo code NBA: Bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on any game (10/19/22)
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2022-23 NBA season has tipped off and a FanDuel promo code offers a guaranteed $150 in free bets for Wednesday’s full slate,...
Jets’ Elijah Moore vents frustration over limited role: ‘I don’t understand.’ Robert Saleh responds
The Jets dominated the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, winning their third straight game to climb two games over .500 for the first time since 2015. But unlike the t-shirts the team wears regularly, it wasn’t “positive vibes only” after the Jets improved to 4-2. Receiver...
