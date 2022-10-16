ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYfx1_0ibWrglf00

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past.

Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore.

Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans.

“I knew I had to find my confidence to play at a high level,” Mariota said. “When you get your confidence taken away from you, it’s tough as an athlete. That is truly the only mental weapon you have.”

His confidence growing with every game, Mariota appears to be getting his once-promising career back on track with the Falcons.

He threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading the Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, completed his first 13 passes for the Falcons (3-3), finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day.

He finished with 129 yards through the air in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, also rushing for 50 yards on six carries.

“It comes down to just being able to have your opportunity,” said Mariota, who barely played the last 2 1/2 years before getting a chance to take over for Matt Ryan in Atlanta. “I will be forever grateful to this organization for allowing me to have that chance.

The Niners (3-3) couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble by Jeff Wilson that resulted in a Falcons touchdown.

Kyle Pitts caught his first TD pass of the season and just the second of his 22-game career, hauling in a 7-yard throw from Mariota that prompted the young tight end to break out the vintage “Dirty Bird” dance.

Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, collected the other scoring pass from Mariota, a 2-yarder to cap an 11-play, 74-yard drive on Atlanta’s opening possession.

Mariota bootlegged it in from the 3 in the final minute of the first half to the put the Falcons ahead to stay, 21-14.

“That’s a real good defense,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We knew we had to be efficient, and Marcus definitely was.”

Atlanta’s defense wasn’t too shabby, either. The Falcons made things tough on Garoppolo, limited San Francisco to 50 yards rushing and even scored a touchdown of their own.

On a third-and-1 plunge into the line, Wilson had the ball knocked away by Rashaan Evans. A.J. Terrell scooped it up at the San Francisco 21 and took off for the end zone. He fumbled, too, trying to stretch across the goal line, but teammate Jaylin Hawkins gobbled up the loose ball to put the Falcons ahead 14-0.

“I was going to celebrate with him, but then I was like, ‘Oh, shoot!’” Hawkins said, describing when he saw the ball bouncing free in the end zone. “I just made a heads-up play.”

It was quite a day for Hawkins, who also had an interception.

San Francisco tied it with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, both of them on TD throws to Brandon Aiyuk.

Garoppolo connected with Aiyuk on a 12-yard score, the Falcons went three-and-out, Ray-Ray McCloud broke off a 35-yard punt return, and Garoppolo went to Aiyuk again for a 14-yard TD toss.

But that was all the points the Niners could muster. The Falcons controlled the clock by outrushing San Francisco 168-50 on a season-high 40 carries.

Isaiah Oliver, in his season debut after spending the first five games on injured reserve, had the Falcons’ other pick.

“I thought we had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t take advantage of them,” Garoppolo said. “Self-inflicted wounds, really.”

SHANAHAN RETURNS

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan returned to Atlanta for the first time since he was offensive coordinator on the Falcons’ Super Bowl team.

San Francisco had last played in Atlanta during the 2016 season, losing 41-13. Shanahan was on the Falcons’ sideline that day, part of a staff that guided the team to the title game but infamously squandered a 28-3 lead to the Patriots.

Shanahan left afterward to coach the 49ers.

RUNNING BACK BY COMMITTEE

With Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve, the Falcons are still producing in the ground game with a committee approach.

Caleb Huntley led the way with 16 carries for 59 yards, rookie Tyler Allgeier chipped in with 51 yards on 15 carries, and Mariota, of course, contributed as well.

“When we run the ball the way we do, and make some plays in the passing game, we’re very tough to defend,” Mariota said.

INJURIES

49ers: Already without DE Nick Bosa because of a groin injury, San Francisco lost two more starters during the game. CB Charvarius Ward (groin) and OT Mike McGlinchey (left calf) both hobbled off the field in the first half and didn’t return. WR Ray-Ray McCloud III and S Talanoa Hufunga also missed time being evaluated for possible concussions. Both were cleared to return to the game.

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell (thigh) was injured in the second half and didn’t return. Atlanta’s other starting cornerback, Casey Hayward, also hobbled off late in the game with a shoulder injury.

49ers: Return home from two weeks on the East Coast to host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

Falcons: Wrap up a tough stretch of games to begin the season by traveling to Cincinnati to face the defending AFC champion Bengals next Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
ClutchPoints

3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Commanders sign QB Jake Fromm to practice squad

Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his broken right ring finger on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback faces a four-to-six-week timetable to return. Thus, the Commanders have added depth to their quarterback room. The Commanders have signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSAV News 3

NBC: Herschel Walker confirms check sent to woman is real, denies it was used for abortion

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (NBC) — Early voting has gotten underway in Georgia. The heated senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is one of a handful of contests that could help decide control of the Senate. In a one-on-one interview in his hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia, Walker provided his most extensive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018.  The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NESN

Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSAV News 3

Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich trusted Matt Ryan to make the right calls Sunday. In the waning moments, the 15-year veteran delivered again. Ryan read Jacksonville’s defense, relied on his instincts and then lobbed a 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Alec Pierce, who caught it just over the hands of a defender […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons Win First Complete Game of Season

The Atlanta Falcons won their first complete game of the season versus the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The team competed from the beginning of the game to the end of the game with no real big mistakes or setbacks. The Falcons started off strong building a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The team held strong during the second quarter as San Francisco tied it up at 14, but Atlanta scored another touchdown and went up by seven, 21-14 at halftime. The Falcons held the 49ers scoreless in the second half while adding another touchdown to end the scoring 28-14.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy