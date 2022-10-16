ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATEyy_0ibWrTF600

The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Sunday night, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive.

Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who started the first three games of the series in left, replaced Kiner-Falefa at shortstop.

Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 5, if necessary, would be Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the decision to sit Kiner-Falefa was mostly driven by him not playing with his usual confidence. The 27-year-old Kiner-Falefa committed an error in Game 1 and has looked shaky on routine plays.

“I feel that in some big pressure spots throughout the season he has made big-time plays,” Boone said. “So he’s always answered the bell really well after a mistake. This time I feel like it snowballed a little bit on him in this series, so that’s kind of going into this.”

Cabrera, who was brought up as a middle infielder, let Myles Straw's bloop in the ninth inning hop past him and turn into a double in Game 3 as the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to win 6-5.

New York lost for the first time in 168 postseason games when leading by multiple runs in the ninth inning.

Hicks has not played in the postseason. He went hitless in his final 14 at-bats of the regular season.

Hicks will bat ninth and he gives Boone some needed experience. He has played in 28 postseason games, batting .223 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

Guardians manager Terry Francona didn't make any changes, using the same lineup in Game 4 as Game 3.

If the Yankees force a Game 5, New York will start Jameson Taillon against Cleveland's Aaron Civale.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS

The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

876K+
Followers
184K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy