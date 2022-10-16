U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments on cannabis at the federal level earlier this month could have a longer-term impact on Connecticut's budding cannabis industry. USA Today reported Oct. 6 that more than 6,500 people nationwide will be affected by Biden’s announcement that he will pardon people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. He also asked for the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to re-reevaluate how marijuana is scheduled, as it’s currently Schedule 1 under the Controlled Substances Act, which means it's seen as having no accepted medical use, and high potential for abuse.

