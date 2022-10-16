ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 7

Linton Reed
3d ago

yes open as many head shop's as possible. NJ needs to keep voters very illiterate. keep-um high democrat's will always work on the destruction of your family life.

Reply(2)
3
Jack Hall
3d ago

I'm disabled and they took my medications away and gave me a medical marijuana card. Problem is I can't afford to pay for it

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bulletin

Connecticut's cannabis industry weighs in: Does President Biden's announcement matter?

U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments on cannabis at the federal level earlier this month could have a longer-term impact on Connecticut's budding cannabis industry. USA Today reported Oct. 6 that more than 6,500 people nationwide will be affected by Biden’s announcement that he will pardon people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. He also asked for the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to re-reevaluate how marijuana is scheduled, as it’s currently Schedule 1 under the Controlled Substances Act, which means it's seen as having no accepted medical use, and high potential for abuse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot

President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.

Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana

President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy