Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken by MedFlight to another hospital for treatment.

﻿

Police said a 17-year-old male from Fall River was arrested in connection with the crash, which was part of a larger incident. He faces multiple felony charges.

The crash remains under investigation and police said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.