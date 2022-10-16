ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken by MedFlight to another hospital for treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old male from Fall River was arrested in connection with the crash, which was part of a larger incident. He faces multiple felony charges.

The crash remains under investigation and police said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

