ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Submit photos: Halloween & Fall 2022

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you have Halloween and/or fall decorations that are just to die for? We would love to see pictures, as would the rest of the community!. Submit your photos of Halloween & fall decorations from the 2022 year at the link below.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long. The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Pink salad

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe. Updated: 17 hours ago. Lawmakers were frustrated the legislature failed to draw a second minority district earlier this year.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe PD tips on avoiding tainted Halloween candy

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is around the corner, and the West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit is reminding families to remain safe when accepting snacks from strangers while going out trick-or-treating. Concerns about the consumption of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are growing across...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court

The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Determining flood insurance rates in Louisiana. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Tyquereis Wilson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers got their revenge against Sterlington this past week with a win at Doc Elliot Stadium (29-21). A big contributor to that was sophomore linebacker, Tyquereis Wilson. He terrorized the Panthers with 22 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass deflected. With those stats, Wilson earned this weeks Aaron’s Ace honors.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
MONROE, LA
High School Football PRO

El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Magnolia High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EL DORADO, AR
NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy