“The Princess and the Frog” comes to life at Monroe Civic Center, Oct. 31st
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Carolyn’s Dance Land Inc. invites the public to their live production of The Princess and the Frog. The show will take place on October 31, 2022, at 6 PM. This event will feature a live production and treats for children following the show. Tickets are on sale for $10 and can […]
Submit photos: Halloween & Fall 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you have Halloween and/or fall decorations that are just to die for? We would love to see pictures, as would the rest of the community!. Submit your photos of Halloween & fall decorations from the 2022 year at the link below.
Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long. The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s administrative offices moving to new location
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury announced that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street in Monroe, La. on October 24, 2022. According to officials, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be closed to the public starting October 24, 2022, and will reopen approximately October […]
West Monroe PD tips on avoiding tainted Halloween candy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is around the corner, and the West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit is reminding families to remain safe when accepting snacks from strangers while going out trick-or-treating. Concerns about the consumption of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are growing across...
Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center to host walk-In mammogram event on October 22nd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe will host a walk-in mammogram event Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event will begin at 8 AM and last until 3 PM. Walk-in mammograms will be at the Monroe Medical center at 4864 Jackson Street, Monroe, La. Most insurances are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare.
Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Determining flood insurance rates in Louisiana.
Aaron’s Aces: Tyquereis Wilson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers got their revenge against Sterlington this past week with a win at Doc Elliot Stadium (29-21). A big contributor to that was sophomore linebacker, Tyquereis Wilson. He terrorized the Panthers with 22 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass deflected. With those stats, Wilson earned this weeks Aaron’s Ace honors.
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Magnolia High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
