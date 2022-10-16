ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Send them all back, put up the walls because we can't afford to keep paying for people that are here on our working pay checks and Taxes. Not fair for Americans who broke their backs all these years and serve our country to have to keep paying for people that are illegally here. It's a crime so send them back.

anwar dorsette
2d ago

what the hell a Bahamian doing on that boat!Bahamas not a 3rd world country.there is no problems in the Bahamas.i need to see his paperwork lol.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
wsfltv.com

Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County. Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion. Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

New York Woman Arrested, Indicted and Extradited for Tamarac Murder

A 28-year-old New York woman was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday after being indicted in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman. Sakiyna Thompson was arrested in Springfield Gardens and was extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. She is accused of fatally...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Knocks Cigarette From Man’s Mouth, Is Jailed

Carla Pollard Called Police. She Was Arrested. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman seeking police assistance ended up being arrested herself. Carla Pollard of the 1300 block of Sycamore Terrace in Boca Raton apparently didn’t like that the man she was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Sophisticated Modernist Home with Unbelievable Features Asks $11 Million in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

121 Nurmi Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 121 Nurmi Dr, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a sophisticated modernist estate built in 2020 by renown architect Daniel Kahan from Smith and Moore with unbelievable features including beautiful lighting, private gardens, summer kitchen and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Nurmi Drive, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
MIAMI, FL
bdb.org

FINANCIAL COMPANY EXPANDS PALM BEACH GARDENS OFFICE

An insurance and wealth management company's office in Palm Beach Gardens grew 20 times larger as the company prepares to grow its presence in South Florida. New York-based NFP moved this fall into a 20,000-square-foot office into DiVosta's North Tower at 3835 PGA Blvd., said Bill Austin, managing director of NFP South Florida. NFP, which has $50 billion in assets under management, previously occupied a 1,200-square-foot office in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

