Related
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Jacob deGrom rumors: 3 possible landing spots for New York Mets pitcher
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could be one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency. There is no question that he is one of the best pitchers in the game when he is on the mound. The problem is that getting him on the mound has been tenuous at best over the past two years. Shoulder and forearm woes have kept deGrom to just 26 appearances over the past two seasons, and at 34 years old, it is fair to wonder if he will be able to put together a full season on the mound again.
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
MLB playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS, Phillies-Padres NLCS | Tuesday’s schedule
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 5 in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday while the Philadelphia Phillies meet the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS. NLCS...
Dodgers unlikely to make big changes. Will Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw return?
Dodgers president of operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday the team's NLDS loss to the Padres was an "organizational failure."
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
ALCS preview: New York Yankees vs Houston Astros
At the end of Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS, there was an iconic moment that shook the baseball world. Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run off of New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman to send the Houston Astros to the World Series. What took place after the home run was what most ended up talking about.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Phillies-Padres in action
The Phillies powered their way to a win in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday, and now, the Padres will look to even the series in Wednesday's Game 2 before the series moves to Philadelphia. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit monster home runs for Philly in Game...
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad
Is it better to be rested or active to start off a big-time baseball series? That question may be answered from the jump when Game 1 is played Wednesday night.
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara: The overlooked MVP candidate
The National League Most Valuable Player vote will be revealed in a few weeks, which means it’s almost time to overlook Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara won’t be totally overlooked, of course. He’s the favorite and likely easy winner of the National League Cy Young Award.
Did Astros troll Yankees with choice for 2022 ALCS Game 1 first pitch?
If you ever find yourself asking, “Did the Astros troll the Yankees here?” the answer is universally yes. The Astros always beat the Yankees, and Astros fans hate the Yankees immensely. It’s a devastating combo, and accusations of rent-free living certainly go both ways in the rivalry.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reflects On Falling Short of World Series Once Again
Kershaw comes up empty handed yet again and knows this feeling all too well.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta
The Texas Rangers signed Maximo Acosta for more than $1.6 million in 2019 and he's starting work his way through the organization.
Dodgers News: Friedman Talks Clayton Kershaw's Future
It remains to be seen if Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will officially retire
What happened to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS?
Six months ago, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts guaranteed the Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series, stating, “The Dodgers are winning the World Series in 2022.”. Clearly that did not happen. On Saturday, October 15, the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees advance to face Astros; Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS
The ALCS is set and the NLCS is underway in the 2022 MLB postseason. The New York Yankees are going to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS after knocking out the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday's ALDS Game 5. It's the third time in six years the two sides will meet for the AL pennant. There are fresh faces in the NLCS, however. The Padres and Phillies started their best-of-seven battle Tuesday night in San Diego. The two lowest seeds in the NL bracket, the Padres and Phillies combined to knock out 100-win teams and division winners to reach this round.
New faces add intrigue to Galaxy-LAFC playoff tilt
Los Angeles Football Club and the LA Galaxy will meet for the fourth time this season in Thursday night’s Western
