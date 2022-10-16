ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Jacob deGrom rumors: 3 possible landing spots for New York Mets pitcher

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could be one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency. There is no question that he is one of the best pitchers in the game when he is on the mound. The problem is that getting him on the mound has been tenuous at best over the past two years. Shoulder and forearm woes have kept deGrom to just 26 appearances over the past two seasons, and at 34 years old, it is fair to wonder if he will be able to put together a full season on the mound again.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
ALCS preview: New York Yankees vs Houston Astros

At the end of Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS, there was an iconic moment that shook the baseball world. Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run off of New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman to send the Houston Astros to the World Series. What took place after the home run was what most ended up talking about.
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Phillies-Padres in action

The Phillies powered their way to a win in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday, and now, the Padres will look to even the series in Wednesday's Game 2 before the series moves to Philadelphia. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit monster home runs for Philly in Game...
What happened to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS?

Six months ago, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts guaranteed the Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series, stating, “The Dodgers are winning the World Series in 2022.”. Clearly that did not happen. On Saturday, October 15, the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees advance to face Astros; Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS

The ALCS is set and the NLCS is underway in the 2022 MLB postseason. The New York Yankees are going to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS after knocking out the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday's ALDS Game 5. It's the third time in six years the two sides will meet for the AL pennant. There are fresh faces in the NLCS, however. The Padres and Phillies started their best-of-seven battle Tuesday night in San Diego. The two lowest seeds in the NL bracket, the Padres and Phillies combined to knock out 100-win teams and division winners to reach this round.
