953wiki.com
In-Depth Investigation of Body Found in Rural Scott County by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Results in Arrest
This case will be turned over to Kentucky Authorities for possible further charges in Kentucky. Scott County-On 10-17-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Kentucky. Deaton-Hedge was discovered deceased in late July 2022, found on an abandoned property on Underwood Road in Southern Scott County. As a result of the thorough investigation, Detective Shofner developed probable cause to arrest Evans for the following criminal offenses;
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found
A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman’s body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains of 34-year-old Ashley...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
Wave 3
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Wave 3
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
Wave 3
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance. Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Wave 3
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at Louisville recycling center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several fire departments battled a fire at a recycling center Tuesday. Okolona Fire Major Frankie Nalley said Okolona, Highview, Fern Creek, Louisville Fire and Zoneton departments were all working at the scene at WestRock Recycling near the airport. They were using heavy equipment to break up...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
Wave 3
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
