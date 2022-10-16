ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDBO

UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles

LONDON — (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt,...
AFP

UK's embattled Truss told: 'The game is up'

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday vied to reboot her economic programme, but Conservative critics warned the party faces electoral oblivion under her crippled leadership. "Truss has become a pointless prime minister -- an empty vessel with no policies or power," the Sunday Times editorialised.
The Independent

Suella Braverman departs as home secretary as Truss government disarray mounts - OLD

Home secretary Suella Braverman has dramatically left the government, adding to the mounting disarray enveloping Liz Truss’s government.Ms Braverman departed this afternoon and is expected to be replaced in cabinet by former transport secretary Grant Shapps.Her departure supposedly related to sharing secure information on a private mobile phone, in what was described as an “honest mistake”, but the home secretary’s resignation letter raised ‘concerns about the direction of government’.The bombshell news comes just five weeks after the standard-carrier for the Conservative right was appointed to the highly-sensitive Home Office post on Ms Truss’s arrival in 10 Downing Street.Her departure...
960 The Ref

UK PM Truss vows to stay, but is on brink as minister quits

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Within hours of the defiant statement, her government was teetering on the verge of collapse.
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: More than 100 MPs ‘ready to submit no-confidence letters’

More than 100 Conservative MPs are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Liz Truss, according to a report, as the prime minister continues to hang on to her job despite open calls for her resignation.The MPs are planning to submit their letters as early as this week to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party’s backbench committee which organises leadership contests, The Daily Mail has reported quoting unnamed sources.The MPs will urge Mr Brady to tell the prime minister that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote...
960 The Ref

Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled PM Truss

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. But within hours of Truss' appearance at the weekly Prime...
The Independent

How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
France 24

‘A case of when, not if’ Tories oust Truss amid plotting

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is trying to rescue her premiership after the tax cut debacle caused a fiscal crisis and gave Labour a gargantuan polling lead over her Conservatives. But after that calamitous start, analysts doubt the Tory Party will keep Truss in power for long, even if it means having two new prime ministers in the space of a few months.
BBC

Fracking: Tory MPs set to defy Liz Truss in loyalty vote

Three Tory MPs look set to defy the government on fracking, after it declared a vote on banning shale gas extraction a "confidence motion". Labour wants to use a vote in Parliament to force the introduction of a draft law to ban fracking. The government has ordered Tory MPs to...
Reuters

Road near PM Truss's office reopens after security alert

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A road in the centre of London's government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss's Downing Street office and residence, reopened on Tuesday after it was temporarily closed because of a security alert.
The Independent

No 10 warns staff against ‘unacceptable’ briefings as Liz Truss aide ‘suspended’

A senior adviser to Liz Truss has been suspended as Downing Street ordered aides to stop “unacceptable” briefings against Tory MPs.Jason Stein, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s Propriety and Ethics Team, according to reports.It comes after a Downing Street source described Tory MP Sajid Javid as “shit” to a newspaper as they dismissed suggestions Ms Truss had considered the former health secretary to be her replacement chancellor.The Prime Minister’s press secretary did not deny that Mr Stein had been suspended, saying: “I am not going to get into individual staffing...
Reuters

