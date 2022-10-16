Read full article on original website
If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as prime minister?
Five contenders who could succeed Truss as the Conservative party’s fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016
UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles
LONDON — (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt,...
UK's embattled Truss told: 'The game is up'
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday vied to reboot her economic programme, but Conservative critics warned the party faces electoral oblivion under her crippled leadership. "Truss has become a pointless prime minister -- an empty vessel with no policies or power," the Sunday Times editorialised.
Liz Truss plunged into deeper turmoil after Suella Braverman leaves as Britain's Home Secretary
Liz Truss's ill-fated tenure as British Prime Minister was engulfed in yet more chaos on Wednesday when her Home Secretary resigned seven weeks into her role, and as claims emerged of pandemonium and "bullying" during a vote the same day.
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Suella Braverman departs as home secretary as Truss government disarray mounts - OLD
Home secretary Suella Braverman has dramatically left the government, adding to the mounting disarray enveloping Liz Truss’s government.Ms Braverman departed this afternoon and is expected to be replaced in cabinet by former transport secretary Grant Shapps.Her departure supposedly related to sharing secure information on a private mobile phone, in what was described as an “honest mistake”, but the home secretary’s resignation letter raised ‘concerns about the direction of government’.The bombshell news comes just five weeks after the standard-carrier for the Conservative right was appointed to the highly-sensitive Home Office post on Ms Truss’s arrival in 10 Downing Street.Her departure...
'Jeremy Hunt is Liz Truss's rescuer - or her coffin nail': Global media asks if 'time is running out' for underfire British PM and say she is 'clinging to power' amid budget U-turn chaos
British voters are questioning how long Liz Truss can cling on to power after her desperate attempt to stave off a coup with her budget U-turn. And all around the world, the media is also taking aim at the beleaguered prime minister who only came to power 42 days ago.
UK PM Truss vows to stay, but is on brink as minister quits
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Within hours of the defiant statement, her government was teetering on the verge of collapse.
Liz Truss news – live: More than 100 MPs ‘ready to submit no-confidence letters’
More than 100 Conservative MPs are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Liz Truss, according to a report, as the prime minister continues to hang on to her job despite open calls for her resignation.The MPs are planning to submit their letters as early as this week to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party’s backbench committee which organises leadership contests, The Daily Mail has reported quoting unnamed sources.The MPs will urge Mr Brady to tell the prime minister that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote...
Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled PM Truss
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. But within hours of Truss' appearance at the weekly Prime...
Embattled UK leader Liz Truss insists she’s ‘not a quitter’
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Yet the grim faces of Conservative lawmakers behind her in...
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
UK interior minister Braverman quits over security issue, criticises government
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Suella Braverman quit as interior minister on Wednesday, saying she had to go after she breached government rules but that she had concerns over the direction of Prime Minister Liz Truss's government.
France 24
‘A case of when, not if’ Tories oust Truss amid plotting
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is trying to rescue her premiership after the tax cut debacle caused a fiscal crisis and gave Labour a gargantuan polling lead over her Conservatives. But after that calamitous start, analysts doubt the Tory Party will keep Truss in power for long, even if it means having two new prime ministers in the space of a few months.
BBC
Fracking: Tory MPs set to defy Liz Truss in loyalty vote
Three Tory MPs look set to defy the government on fracking, after it declared a vote on banning shale gas extraction a "confidence motion". Labour wants to use a vote in Parliament to force the introduction of a draft law to ban fracking. The government has ordered Tory MPs to...
Liz Truss fights for survival as even allies say she could have only days left
Prime minister to meet mutinous Tory MPs this week in effort to shore up her position after U-turns on tax
Road near PM Truss's office reopens after security alert
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A road in the centre of London's government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss's Downing Street office and residence, reopened on Tuesday after it was temporarily closed because of a security alert.
No 10 warns staff against ‘unacceptable’ briefings as Liz Truss aide ‘suspended’
A senior adviser to Liz Truss has been suspended as Downing Street ordered aides to stop “unacceptable” briefings against Tory MPs.Jason Stein, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s Propriety and Ethics Team, according to reports.It comes after a Downing Street source described Tory MP Sajid Javid as “shit” to a newspaper as they dismissed suggestions Ms Truss had considered the former health secretary to be her replacement chancellor.The Prime Minister’s press secretary did not deny that Mr Stein had been suspended, saying: “I am not going to get into individual staffing...
