CBS4's Steve Goldstein: Takeaways from the Dolphins' loss to the Vikings

By Steven Goldstein
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

MIAMI – With numerous injuries at key positions and numerous mistakes made in the game, the Dolphins lost for the third straight time, 24-16 to Minnesota.

Down by 6 points and driving, Jaylen Waddle's fumble late in the game was a back breaker.

But it was just one of many mistakes, from penalties to poor offensive line play.

Now at 3-3 on the season, the Dolphins face some must-wins to have a realistic playoff chance with a difficult, late season schedule looming.


QB Rotation
The big story is Tua Tagovailoa being cleared from concussion protocol and on track to return next week against Pittsburgh.

Rookie Skylar Thompson got his first NFL start against the Vikings.

He made some good plays but had to leave with a hand injury.

Teddy Bridgewater came on in relief but it was too little too late.

It's the third game in a row the Dolphins had to use two quarterbacks. Usually not a winning formula in the NFL.

Defense Rises
Coming into the game, the Dolphins defense had been struggling with opponents rolling up big yards and points.

They played a terrific game against the Vikings, keeping the team in the game while the offense struggled.

Despite finally breaking and giving up some big plays late in the game, the performance was very encouraging.

Tyreek Stars
We already know this but … Tyreek Hill proved once again why he is the one of the most explosive and dynamic players in the NFL.

He also is one of the most competitive.

His playmaking ability coupled with his drive and determination nearly willed the Dolphins back into the lead against Minnesota.

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries
It's hard to even know where to start but we will try.

The quarterback situation has been well documented.

Both starting offensive tackles were also out.

The hope is that at least Austin Jackson can return next week.

At cornerback, Byron Jones still hasn't played this season and both Nick Needham and Keon Crossen left this game with injuries.

The offensive line really needs to get healthy and get better.

Another under-the-radar injury subtraction was tight end Durham Smythe.

Up Next
Former head coach Brian Flores comes to town with the struggling Steelers.

Flores is a defensive assistant on Mike Tomlin's staff.

Pittsburgh's season went south early.

The Dolphins are desperate for a win and will look to take advantage.

Tua's likely return will be a needed boost and provide much drama in the buildup to the game.

Miami Heat fall to Boston Celtics

MIAMI - Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals.The Celtics - whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series - outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 points for Miami, which got 19 from Jimmy Butler, 18 from Bam Adebayo and 17 from Kyle Lowry. Miami cut a 14-point deficit to five late, before back-to-back paint baskets by...
