Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Related
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
The Lakers could create a dominant superteam by adding Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"
Ivica Zubac is anticipating a big return to the NBA for Kawhi Leonard, who spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season out with an ACL tear.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (conditioning) to begin Warriors season with minutes limit
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” It looks like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will be limited for the first few games of the season. As a result, there should be larger roles for Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman to start the season. Thompson's absence could also potentially open up additional minutes for Moses Moody. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
Jeanie Buss Explains Why Lakers Extended Rob Pelinka’s Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers extended vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka’s contract in the offseason, a surprising decision considering the failures of the 2021-22 campaign. Pelinka took responsibility for the poor roster construction that derailed the Lakers’ season, promising to help the team regain a...
Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball
New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
ESPN
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
The Lakers have a major shooting problem and Anthony Davis is a huge part of it
The Lakers have jump-shooting issues. We’re only one game into the season and that’s already apparent. It’s bad. Very bad. So bad that LeBron James threw the entire Lakers team under the bus for their lack of shooting prowess against the Warriors in the team’s opening night loss.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Lonnie Walker in Tuesday's lineup against Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Walker will be part of Tuesday's starting five including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. In 26.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Walker to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Walker's projection includes...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
NBA
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
LeBron James Has Honest Assessment Of Lakers Roster
The Lakers shot just 25% from three in their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, despite getting some decent opportunities. After the game, LeBron James spoke on the LA's shooting. But admitted that their roster as presently constructed isn't built to be a great shooting team. "We’re getting...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
New York Knicks schedule and predictions
New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19 Game Time (ET) TV @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get NBA Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach LaVine (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. LaVine's status is currently in question for left knee injury management reasons. Expect Coby White to see more minutes on Wednesday night if LaVine is ruled out. LaVine's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Zach Collins (head) available for Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (head) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 16.5 minutes against Charlotte. Collins' Wednesday projection includes 7.8...
Comments / 0