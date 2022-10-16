ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (conditioning) to begin Warriors season with minutes limit

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” It looks like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will be limited for the first few games of the season. As a result, there should be larger roles for Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman to start the season. Thompson's absence could also potentially open up additional minutes for Moses Moody. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers starting Lonnie Walker in Tuesday's lineup against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Walker will be part of Tuesday's starting five including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. In 26.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Walker to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Walker's projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LeBron James Has Honest Assessment Of Lakers Roster

The Lakers shot just 25% from three in their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, despite getting some decent opportunities. After the game, LeBron James spoke on the LA's shooting. But admitted that their roster as presently constructed isn't built to be a great shooting team. "We’re getting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Chicago's Zach LaVine (injury management) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. LaVine's status is currently in question for left knee injury management reasons. Expect Coby White to see more minutes on Wednesday night if LaVine is ruled out. LaVine's current projection includes 22.2...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Zach Collins (head) available for Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (head) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 16.5 minutes against Charlotte. Collins' Wednesday projection includes 7.8...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

