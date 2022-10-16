ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Social Island’s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend

Florida Family Fun Fest Presents Chili-Fest this weekend at Social Island in Goshen, NY is sure to be a fun, family event. It's that time of year when chili events pop up all around the Hudson Valley. And we aren't complaining. As a chili lover, I'm always looking for some great chili around the Hudson Valley. And earlier this year, I actually found the best chili in the Hudson Valley (In my opinion).
GOSHEN, NY
Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location

It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
High Tea Room opening in Port Jervis

Mariola Jedynasty, owner of Awakening NY, in Port Jervis, recalled the history that brought her from Poland to Port Jervis, where she is opening a tea room in her wellness boutique. “In my college years, during my visit to Greece I observed their rich culture and relaxing ways of spending...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market

Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
RHINEBECK, NY
Planet Fitness Opening Newest Hudson Valley Location

For those who are looking to stay active this winter, a new state-of-the-art Planet Fitness location will be opening soon. Hitting the gym is something more of us should probably be doing on a more regular basis. I know for myself, there's always an excuse why I can't go work out. Between busy schedules and other interests, it can be tough to find time to get in the car and make it "all the way" to the gym.
BREWSTER, NY
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley

After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
FISHKILL, NY
