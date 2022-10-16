ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

953wiki.com

In-Depth Investigation of Body Found in Rural Scott County by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Results in Arrest

This case will be turned over to Kentucky Authorities for possible further charges in Kentucky. Scott County-On 10-17-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Kentucky. Deaton-Hedge was discovered deceased in late July 2022, found on an abandoned property on Underwood Road in Southern Scott County. As a result of the thorough investigation, Detective Shofner developed probable cause to arrest Evans for the following criminal offenses;
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION ON U.S. 60 IN MEADE COUNTY

BRANDENBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade County late Saturday evening. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 9:45 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238.
BRANDENBURG, KY
k105.com

Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.

A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found

A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman’s body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains of 34-year-old Ashley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call

A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Crash in Meade County leaves New Albany teen dead

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A crash in Meade County that left a New Albany teenager dead is under investigation. It happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. Kentucky State Police say the 17-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle east on US-60 when he tried to pass a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Lewisport.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Man in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of W. Muhammad Blvd., according to a press release. Officials say officers on the scene found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville officials look to curb illegal street racing; Here's how

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They’re the sights and sounds that’ve been looming over Louisville leaders for years now: the city’s persistent problem of illegal street racing. Now, officials are taking action. Metro Council President David James filed a new ordinance last week, aimed at expanding penalties for those involved in reckless driving exhibitions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
