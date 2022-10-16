Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
In-Depth Investigation of Body Found in Rural Scott County by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Results in Arrest
This case will be turned over to Kentucky Authorities for possible further charges in Kentucky. Scott County-On 10-17-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Kentucky. Deaton-Hedge was discovered deceased in late July 2022, found on an abandoned property on Underwood Road in Southern Scott County. As a result of the thorough investigation, Detective Shofner developed probable cause to arrest Evans for the following criminal offenses;
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION ON U.S. 60 IN MEADE COUNTY
BRANDENBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade County late Saturday evening. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 9:45 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238.
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found
A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman’s body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains of 34-year-old Ashley...
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
WLKY.com
Crash in Meade County leaves New Albany teen dead
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A crash in Meade County that left a New Albany teenager dead is under investigation. It happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. Kentucky State Police say the 17-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle east on US-60 when he tried to pass a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Lewisport.
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
Multiple fire departments battle fire at Louisville recycling center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several fire departments battled a fire at a recycling center Tuesday. Okolona Fire Major Frankie Nalley said Okolona, Highview, Fern Creek, Louisville Fire and Zoneton departments were all working at the scene at WestRock Recycling near the airport. They were using heavy equipment to break up...
Man in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of W. Muhammad Blvd., according to a press release. Officials say officers on the scene found a...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
Former LMPD officer sentenced to prison for throwing drinks at citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Officer was sentenced on federal charges Wednesday. Bryan Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty to violating the rights of Louisville pedestrians through arbitrary use of force. In court, Wilson admitted to throwing drinks on people from a police car while driving randomly around...
House fire caused by 'malfunctioning electric power strip' results in death of six animals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house fire on Wednesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood resulted in the death of six animals. Officials said Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 2700 block of Montana Avenue. Representatives with LFD said fire companies...
LMPD: Authorities recover body from Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a body was found in the Ohio River behind the Kentucky Science Center early Tuesday morning. According to an LMPD spokesperson, someone reported what they believed to be a body in the river at the 1.5 Louisville Loop marker around 10:30 a.m.
Louisville officials look to curb illegal street racing; Here's how
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They’re the sights and sounds that’ve been looming over Louisville leaders for years now: the city’s persistent problem of illegal street racing. Now, officials are taking action. Metro Council President David James filed a new ordinance last week, aimed at expanding penalties for those involved in reckless driving exhibitions.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after shooting leaves 1 dead at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting left one person dead Monday morning at a Jeffersonville apartment complex. According to a written statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
