Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
1-year-old girl in Phoenix dead after bathtub drowning
PHOENIX — A 1-year-old girl was announced dead on Tuesday after drowning in her bathtub, authorities said. Phoenix firefighters responded to a call near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of an infant found the bathtub. The patient was pulled from the water by her family and...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Phoenix business
PHOENIX – A man accused of stabbing his boss at work Monday was arrested after an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Kendis Randles, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police said they were called to...
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to standoff at west Phoenix workplace
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is now in custody after reportedly stabbing someone at a west Phoenix automotive warehouse Monday morning. It happened just before 8 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road at a Kem Krest. When officers arrived at the warehouse, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers evacuated the building, and witnesses at the scene told officers that the man had been stabbed inside the warehouse.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
AZFamily
1-year-old baby girl dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
AZFamily
Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Eloy
Officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested after a double shooting in Eloy that left two injured.
ABC 15 News
Suspect in custody, victim hospitalized after stabbing near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — A suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a business near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road Monday morning. Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen police vehicles surrounding Kem Krest, an auto accessory wholesaler headquartered in the Midwest. Two of the patrol...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested. According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."
KTAR.com
Tempe police shoot suspect who rammed patrol units in attempted escape
PHOENIX – Police in Tempe said they shot one suspect and are searching for another after a parking lot confrontation late Sunday. The Tempe Police Department said Monday officers on alert for a stolen vehicle stopped the vehicle with two people inside near Baseline Road and Priest Drive around 10:30 p.m.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
ABC 15 News
MCSO: Person assaults deputy after pointing gun at people
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say a person assaulted a deputy after pointing a gun at people in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Sunday night. Officials say the individual was acting erratic before deputies arrived. The person allegedly assaulted a deputy and then...
Comments / 2