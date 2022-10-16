ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FEMA provides $420 million to assist Floridians recovering from Hurricane Ian

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday that they’ve given $420 million to help those struggling in Florida from Hurricane Ian.

FEMA said they are providing rental assistance, hotel stays, repair assistance, reimbursement for temporary lodging and other forms of help.

They are also providing Critical Needs Assistance for residents displaced from their homes. This assistance is a one-time payment of $700 per household.

In addition, they have Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists going door-to-door in Florida neighborhoods to help individuals register for assistance.

$65.4 million in low-interest disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters and business owners.

FEMA inspectors have performed over 73,000 home inspections for those who have applied for federal disaster assistance.

Those affected can visit one of 14 Disaster Recovery Centers operating, including Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties.

For more information, visit the FEMA assistance website.

Blare Willy
2d ago

Wow seriously…. How about instead of sending all that money to Ukraine you give it to people in the US…. Unbelievable….

