WHNT-TV
Teacher, blogger explores Huntsville’s Hispanic culture one dish at a time
A woman who recently moved to Huntsville set out to learn about her new community, one authentic Hispanic dish at a time. Teacher, blogger explores Huntsville’s Hispanic culture …. A woman who recently moved to Huntsville set out to learn about her new community, one authentic Hispanic dish at...
WHNT-TV
November Monthly Fuel Cost Down from October
The Tennessee Valley Authority says weather is the number one impact on customer utility bills. The Tennessee Valley Authority says weather is the number one impact on customer utility bills. 16 Firearms Confiscated At Huntsville International …. In 2022, 61 guns have already been confiscated at Alabama airports, 16 of...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Hospital to Host Biggest Hiring Event Ever
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the number of healthcare workers has dropped, and many hospitals in the U.S. need workers. Huntsville Hospital to Host Biggest Hiring Event …. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the number of healthcare workers has dropped, and many hospitals in the U.S. need workers. 16 Firearms...
WHNT-TV
16 Firearms Confiscated At Huntsville International Airport So Far In 2022
In 2022, 61 guns have already been confiscated at Alabama airports, 16 of those at Huntsville International. Among these firearms TSA says most were loaded and many had ammunition chambered, posing the risk of an accidental discharge. 16 Firearms Confiscated At Huntsville International …. In 2022, 61 guns have already...
WHNT-TV
The Alabama Academy of Honor Welcomes Five New Members
Since 1965, the Academy of Honor has been recognizing Alabamians who are making a difference in the state. The 100-member group includes six living governors and others from a variety of fields. The Alabama Academy of Honor Welcomes Five New Members. Since 1965, the Academy of Honor has been recognizing...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
WHNT-TV
Local College Gives Election Resources During Vote Loud Event
Drake State Community & Technical College wanted to make sure it’s students and members of the community were able to get information ahead of the vote. Local College Gives Election Resources During Vote …. Drake State Community & Technical College wanted to make sure it’s students and members of...
WHNT-TV
Madison County's First Female Attorney Receives Historic Marker
Historic markers are placed across Madison County to give a glimpse into the community's past, and a new one has been added at 703 Adams Street in downtown Huntsville. Madison County’s First Female Attorney Receives Historic …. Historic markers are placed across Madison County to give a glimpse into...
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
WHNT-TV
Jury Selection Underway in Jimmy Spencer case
Tuesday in Marshall County Court, attorneys worked to seat a jury for Jimmy O'Neal Spencer's capital murder trial. Tuesday in Marshall County Court, attorneys worked to seat a jury for Jimmy O'Neal Spencer's capital murder trial. November Monthly Fuel Cost Down from October. The Tennessee Valley Authority says weather is...
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
theredstonerocket.com
Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman
A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
WHNT-TV
Two members of the News 19 family spread their wings to their next chapter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has some bittersweet news to share. As we all know, News 19 has some wonderful talent and while we miss them, it’s always great to see them succeed. News 19 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Hannah Jones will be leaving News 19 on October 19....
North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition
One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco's Pizza's "Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest."
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
Harvest man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
The crash took the life of a 21-year-old from Harvest.
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
southerntorch.com
Getting Away From It All
RAINSVILLE, ALA - Residents of DeKalb and Jackson counties might be. surprised to know they do not have to travel to Chattanooga, Huntsville, or. Birmingham for problems such as; thin eyelashes, sagging neck skin, age. spots, wrinkles, unwanted hair, sinus pressure, or aching feet. Penny's From. Heaven Spa addresses these...
