Scottsboro, AL

WHNT-TV

November Monthly Fuel Cost Down from October

The Tennessee Valley Authority says weather is the number one impact on customer utility bills.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital to Host Biggest Hiring Event Ever

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the number of healthcare workers has dropped, and many hospitals in the U.S. need workers.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

16 Firearms Confiscated At Huntsville International Airport So Far In 2022

In 2022, 61 guns have already been confiscated at Alabama airports, 16 of those at Huntsville International. Among these firearms TSA says most were loaded and many had ammunition chambered, posing the risk of an accidental discharge.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

The Alabama Academy of Honor Welcomes Five New Members

Since 1965, the Academy of Honor has been recognizing Alabamians who are making a difference in the state. The 100-member group includes six living governors and others from a variety of fields.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Local College Gives Election Resources During Vote Loud Event

Drake State Community & Technical College wanted to make sure it's students and members of the community were able to get information ahead of the vote.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County's First Female Attorney Receives Historic Marker

Historic markers are placed across Madison County to give a glimpse into the community's past, and a new one has been added at 703 Adams Street in downtown Huntsville.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Jury Selection Underway in Jimmy Spencer case

Tuesday in Marshall County Court, attorneys worked to seat a jury for Jimmy O'Neal Spencer's capital murder trial.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman

A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Getting Away From It All

RAINSVILLE, ALA - Residents of DeKalb and Jackson counties might be. surprised to know they do not have to travel to Chattanooga, Huntsville, or. Birmingham for problems such as; thin eyelashes, sagging neck skin, age. spots, wrinkles, unwanted hair, sinus pressure, or aching feet. Penny's From. Heaven Spa addresses these...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

