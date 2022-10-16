ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeland, CA

Comments / 9

motor1
2d ago

I guess the dirt bike rider won't cause any more crashes. he caused the motorist sadness and grief all because the biker illegally rode the bike on the street.

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run at Pomona taco stand charged

The woman who allegedly drove into a taco stand in Pomona on Oct. 14, killing one and injuring at least 12 others, was charged on Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinez-Umana, 25, was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious death or injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury. The crash occurred a little before 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, when Martinez-Umana drove into the taco stand off the side of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, where a crowd was gathered. "The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."The man killed during the incident, Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was picking up dinner for his family. It was unclear when Martinez-Umana was set for arraignment. She was released on bond. 
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon

Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck.  According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Wounded in Alleged ‘Road Rage’ Shooting in Cathedral City

(CNS) – A man was shot today in Cathedral City in what he called a road rage incident. Cathedral City Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Palm Drive and Perez Road regarding a shots fired call and discovered a witness to the shooting was in a nearby parking lot west of the intersection, said Sgt, Mark Robles.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nypressnews.com

Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
EL MONTE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged

The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect. Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.  Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
CBS LA

'She hurt us,' says family of driver in deadly hit-and-run at taco stand

The heartbroken family of Gilberto Cazares Payan, a man killed while waiting in line at a taco stand, is speaking out about their devastating loss. Payan was struck by a car that slammed into a crowd, killing him, and injuring 12 others near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Payan had gone to get tacos for his family. He leaves behind his wife and four children. In Spanish, his grieving widow, Adis Morales, explained that Payan was supposed to come home to take their youngest to the park. Now, she doesn't know how to share that he won't ever be returning. Police say a 26-year-old woman from Pomona driving eastbound suddenly veered onto the opposite side of the road, crashing into a crowd of people, killing Payan and injuring a dozen people. After the crash, police say the driver fled on foot, but later surrendered. "These situations you are never prepared for," said Francisco Rivas, who is the godfather to Payan's children. He says the family is torn apart. "I don't know what that person was thinking," he said. "She hurt us. She hurt the family." Vendors in the area say all sales will go directly to the Payan family through Sunday. 
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy