motor1
2d ago
I guess the dirt bike rider won't cause any more crashes. he caused the motorist sadness and grief all because the biker illegally rode the bike on the street.
Driver dies in North County freeway crash
A 62-year-old driver was killed in a car crash Saturday after his vehicle overturned and landed on top of a center median divider on Interstate 15, authorities said.
14-Year-Old James Bond Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Homeland (Homeland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that at around 2:36 p.m. the crash occurred at Homeland and McWade Avenues.
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run at Pomona taco stand charged
The woman who allegedly drove into a taco stand in Pomona on Oct. 14, killing one and injuring at least 12 others, was charged on Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinez-Umana, 25, was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious death or injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury. The crash occurred a little before 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, when Martinez-Umana drove into the taco stand off the side of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, where a crowd was gathered. "The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."The man killed during the incident, Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was picking up dinner for his family. It was unclear when Martinez-Umana was set for arraignment. She was released on bond.
Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon
Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Wounded in Alleged ‘Road Rage’ Shooting in Cathedral City
(CNS) – A man was shot today in Cathedral City in what he called a road rage incident. Cathedral City Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Palm Drive and Perez Road regarding a shots fired call and discovered a witness to the shooting was in a nearby parking lot west of the intersection, said Sgt, Mark Robles.
nypressnews.com
Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was killed early Monday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.
Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged
The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect. Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Woman found dead in Laguna Niguel hotel; deputies searching for her stolen car
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about noon Saturday to the hotel in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano to...
Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City
Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
A woman was arrested in Tustin in a stolen car with drugs and stolen checks and credit cards
Tustin police officers awoke a sleepy female Parolee after observing drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Further discovered in the vehicle were a set of golf clubs and a California Driver License which had recently been stolen from nearby Tustin residences. Will you still vote for...
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning.
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
'She hurt us,' says family of driver in deadly hit-and-run at taco stand
The heartbroken family of Gilberto Cazares Payan, a man killed while waiting in line at a taco stand, is speaking out about their devastating loss. Payan was struck by a car that slammed into a crowd, killing him, and injuring 12 others near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Payan had gone to get tacos for his family. He leaves behind his wife and four children. In Spanish, his grieving widow, Adis Morales, explained that Payan was supposed to come home to take their youngest to the park. Now, she doesn't know how to share that he won't ever be returning. Police say a 26-year-old woman from Pomona driving eastbound suddenly veered onto the opposite side of the road, crashing into a crowd of people, killing Payan and injuring a dozen people. After the crash, police say the driver fled on foot, but later surrendered. "These situations you are never prepared for," said Francisco Rivas, who is the godfather to Payan's children. He says the family is torn apart. "I don't know what that person was thinking," he said. "She hurt us. She hurt the family." Vendors in the area say all sales will go directly to the Payan family through Sunday.
OC Sheriff's Deputies Seek Help with Homicide Investigation
Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
