Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lastwordonsports.com

Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos have benched RB Melvin Gordon

Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos appeared ready to transition from a two-back rotation to a game plan that featured Javonte Williams. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t get his first carry of the game until late in the second quarter, and he promptly fumbled the ball, his fourth fumble of the year.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Week 7: You Want Wan'Dale

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos

It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More

It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s look at the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley explains why he bypassed a touchdown in Week 6 victory over Ravens

If you're a Saquon Barkley manager, odds are you're pretty happy with that selection. He's arguably been the top non-quarterback in fantasy football this season and was to be had outside of the first round, meaning he's been an unbelievable value. In Week 6, he produced another solid outing, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 12 yards. However, Barkley could have put even more points on the board as the Giants closed out the 24-20 win over the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles

McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list

Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
DETROIT, MI

