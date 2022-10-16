ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Exclusive: Gia Giudice Believes Her Family’s Feud Wouldn’t Be ‘So Bad’ if It Weren't for This

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Gia Giudice isn't exactly known for her silence; in fact, she's the most vocal of Teresa's bunch. That said, she's still got a couple of surprises up her sleeve.

We caught up with the 21-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice this past weekend at BravoCon, and she had a lot to say about the series, its effect on her family, and whether or not she could live anywhere other than her home state of New Jersey.

Many fans know that the Giudices and their relatives, Joe and Melissa Gorga, haven't always gotten along.

After their latest feud–which Gia couldn't comment on as all the details are supposed to be revealed during the upcoming season–the Gorgas passed on an invitation for Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

And you don't have to be Italian or from New Jersey to know that a lot had to have gone wrong for a brother to decide not to attend his sister's wedding.

While all of this may be public knowledge, what isn't is Gia's reaction to it all. Parade asked the college student if she believed her family's feud would be this intense without the show, and she didn't hesitate to respond.

"No, it wouldn't have escalated to this level," she said, quickly emphasizing, "at all."

While fans will have to wait until Season 13 premieres next year for the full scoop, Giudice told us, "there's going to be a lot of truth."

However, one truth she could reveal was if she could ever see herself living outside of New Jersey.

"I would love to maybe go to Cali or Florida, just because I love the warm weather," Giudice said.

But don't get it twisted; her home state will always reign supreme.

"But I do love Jersey," she added, "I am a Jersey Girl at heart."

Comments / 10

Happy cat
3d ago

She's correct it wouldn't of escalated if it weren't for the show. Teresa's narcissism and pathological lying is out of control. And she clearly can't stand sharing the spotlight with ANYONE. Especially a brother with a successful career and marriage.

Reply
27
Christine Carolyn Reader
2d ago

Does Theresa get along with anyone in her family? She doesn’t talk to her aunt or cousins how sad

Reply
22
Jus Lyn
1d ago

This kid should concentrate on college and distant herself from her unstable mom.

Reply
12
