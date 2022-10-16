ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Gripping bodycam shows wounded Bristol officer shooting down cop killer

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Lz3D_0ibWoKnO00

Chilling bodycam footage captures the moment a wounded Bristol cop shoots dead the crazed Connecticut man who fatally gunned down two other officers .

The dramatic police video includes the sound of bullets flying and a woman hysterically screaming in the background while police Officer Alec Iurato, who is already wounded by cop killer Nicholas Brutcher , limps around the side of the attacker’s Redstone Hill home, gun in hand, as he radios for backup.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” Iurato is heard telling the dispatcher. “More cars. Send everyone.

“Officer shot, officer shot,” he says, grunting in pain on the video.

“Oh f–k, oh f–k,” he says, panting.

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy already lay dead or dying after Brutcher ambushed the cops from behind, according to the video released Sunday by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General.

The IG’s office said Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds at the officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o90Rg_0ibWoKnO00
Bodycam footage shows Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato shoot and kill Nicholas Brutcher after he and two fellow officers were ambushed last week.
Connecticut State Police
Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5Bfz_0ibWoKnO00
The video shows an injured Iurato call a dispatcher for help as he made his way around the house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmXuf_0ibWoKnO00
Iurato shot and killed Nicholas Brutcher after making his way to the police cruiser.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyCym_0ibWoKnO00
Iurato reported "suspect down" after firing one shot.

With the woman continually screaming in the background, Iurato limps around to the front of the house — before multiple shots go off and he ducks behind a police cruiser.

At one point, a man can be heard groaning, but it is unclear if it is one of the downed officers or Brutcher’s brother, Nathaniel, who was wounded in the shooting.

Iurato then fires a single shot, striking and killing Brutcher outside the house.

“One down. Suspect down,” he radios in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuKMl_0ibWoKnO00
Officers Alex Hamzy and Dustin Demonte were killed in the attack.
Connecticut State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iMt7_0ibWoKnO00
Brutcher opened fire on the officers after reporting a fake domestic disturbance.
Facebook / Nick Brutcher

Investigators said the three cops were lured to the house by a bogus 911 call, and were at a side door speaking to Brutcher’s brother, Nathaniel, when the killer came up from behind and opened fire with an AR-15-style assault rifle.

Police have not revealed a motive for the senseless slaughter.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek with periods of rain and overcast. State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves. Updated: 6 hours ago. Connecticut...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
BRISTOL, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body camera footage released of Bristol police shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
fox61.com

'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents

MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
MADISON, CT
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut law enforcement agencies helping Bristol Police Department

BERLIN, Connecticut — Law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut are helping the Bristol Police Department following the deaths of two officers Wednesday. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in what police believe was an ambush. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and injured. Officer Iurato shot and killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher. The Office of Inspector General says the use of deadly force was justified.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed Several Times During Fight In Easton, Police Say

A 41-year-old was stabbed several times during a fight in Easton over the weekend, according to police who are seeking witnesses. Officers responding to the stabbing report on the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre St. found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Easton Police said in a press release.
EASTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash

A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
WATERBURY, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy