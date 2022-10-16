ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’

ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville

ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing

ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks. “That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more

A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
ATHENS, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Mokah Jasmine Johnson addresses housing crisis in Athens

On the first day of early voting, Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, spoke on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall to address the housing crisis in Athens. “We must demand for the Georgia General Assembly to end the statewide ban on rent control. There...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

