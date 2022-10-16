Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dawgnation.com
Arik Gilbert touchdown, progress means a lot to Georgia football: ‘We were all screaming and yelling’
The redshirt sophomore tight end was mobbed both on the field and once again on the sidelines. He finished the game with two receptions for 16 yards. It was the first two receptions of his Georgia career. “For me, especially a guy from Georgia, I was excited for him to...
dawgnation.com
Georgia midseason report card: Offense passing test, defense proves fast study
ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t had all the answers in each game this season, but Kirby Smart knew there were going to be some growing pains in 2022. And yet, here are the Bulldogs standing 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. It’s a cliche storyline by...
dawgnation.com
Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’
ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
dawgnation.com
Former college stars turned TV analysts David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit move Tennessee ahead of Georgia
Herbstreit, as most know, was a quarterback at Ohio State (1989-1993) before becoming the face of College GameDay and entertaining millions of fans the past. Georgia, meanwhile, was taking care of business with a 55-0 homecoming win over Vanderbilt. To be fair, the Bulldogs haven’t always looked like the No....
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing
ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks. “That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more
A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
wuga.org
Mokah Jasmine Johnson addresses housing crisis in Athens
On the first day of early voting, Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, spoke on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall to address the housing crisis in Athens. “We must demand for the Georgia General Assembly to end the statewide ban on rent control. There...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road reopens after crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County for several hours Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened but drivers should still expect delays in the area. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
