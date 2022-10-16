Nia Long is a Beautiful Woman. I am so sorry that you was disrespected. Men can be intollerable sometimes. ReEvaluate your surroundings. Take your time. Get yourself together and enjoy the life you was meant to live. He will get his. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 for you girlie.
Do not get involved with rappers, ballers, or actors. Find yourself a nerd! That was the advice my older sister gave me, as she married a chemist. I did just that. He is handsome - not a model, has a solid career, intelligent, and money. Most of all, he is an amazing father.
listen Listen Nia please take the time to process this and make the Best Decision for u and your Family she is not the first Super star or woman in the spotlight that this has happened to nore the last But what makes her any Different than the rest of us Humans she might be like Hilary Clinton Or so many other woman and Stick buy her man and work it out or walk away and stick it to him. ..but know this She is Human First
Related
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend Responds to Amanda Seales’ Suggestion That She Should Break Up With Him
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
Saucy Santana Appears to Accuse Kodak Black of Stealing His Song ‘Walk’
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?
50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97
XXL Mag
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 34