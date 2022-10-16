Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
chhsnews.net
Marching Band wins Tournament of Champions
On Saturday, the Marching Cavaliers competed in the Tournament of Champions at Mechanicsville High School and took home the title of grand champions over 12 other teams. The Cavaliers’ overall score of 87.313 was the highest in the competition. They earned the win after each team performed and the judges rated them in seven categories: general effect (GE) music, GE visual, ensemble music, ensemble visual, percussion, color guard and drum major. It was Clover Hill’s first grand championship win in four years.
Powhatan, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Colonial Heights man wins $566,000 in Virginia Lottery
"They didn’t believe me," he told officials as he claimed his prize. "My dad still doesn’t believe."
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
Cases of respiratory illnesses surge among Richmond children
The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU warns of a recent spike in respiratory illnesses in children under the age of four years old.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Central Virginia school divisions work to prevent fights, in-school violence
School divisions throughout Central Virginia are working to address internal security policies and procedures amid a rash of in-school violence in local academic buildings.
‘We’re failing’: Richmond won’t open cold weather shelter until at least mid-November
The city won't have a new seasonal shelter ready until at least mid-November, a reality that led a councilwoman to say Richmond is "failing."
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Force behind Richmond Restaurant Week to open new Acacia
Aline and Dale Reitzer are best known around Richmond as the force behind the award-winning restaurant Acacia. They hope to have their Acacia location open in Libbie Mill by the end of 2022.
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richmond townhouse transformed into shelter for homeless LGBT young adults
The townhouse is just one of a few dozen identical units at the eastern edge of Richmond's Oakwood neighborhood. But unlike many of the other aging units on this block, the two-story brick-and-vinyl home isn't being snapped up by investors for renovation -- it's being turned into housing for homeless youth.
3 students, 1 teacher hurt in Virginia chemistry classroom fire
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals Wednesday after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a Virginia high school chemistry classroom, officials said. When the fire broke out in the classroom at Dinwiddie High School, the fire alarm was pulled and all...
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Virginia Business
Chippenham Hospital names new COO
Drew Walker is currently VP of operations at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Drew Walker will be the new chief operating officer at Richmond’s Chippenham Hospital beginning Oct. 24, HCA Virginia announced this week. Walker is currently the vice president of operations for HCA’s Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where he...
