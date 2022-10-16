ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball Picked Fourth in A-10 Preseason Poll; DeWolfe, Dingle Earn All-Conference Nods

Newport News, Va. – Fordham women's basketball has been picked to finish fourth in the annual Atlantic 10 head coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Tuesday. Additionally, senior guard Anna DeWolfe was selected to the preseason All-Conference First Team, while graduate guard Asiah Dingle earned spots on both the Second and All-Defensive Teams.
MAINE, NY
fordhamsports.com

Nir Gross Named MAWPC Player of the Week

Bridgeport, Pa. – (October 19, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Nir Gross (Hod Hasharon, Israel) selected as the league's Player of the Week. Gross had an outstanding Saturday, posting six goals, two assists, two steals, and nine combined...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Tennis Competes at Hofstra Invitational

Hempstead, N.Y. – The Fordham University women's tennis squad competed in the Hofstra Invitational last weekend where the Rams faced Hofstra and FDU. Avery Aude was the top Fordham performer, winning both of her singles matches. Day 1. Singles. Jimena Garbino (Hofstra) def. Lindsay Hung (Fordham) 6-3, 6-4 Ananyaa...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
fordhamsports.com

Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Players of the Week

Bronx, N.Y. – For the second consecutive week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and sophomore linebacker James Conway were named GEICO Patriot League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, when the League office announced honors on Monday. It is the sixth straight honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and the third for Conway.
STONY BROOK, NY
chhsnews.net

Marching Band wins Tournament of Champions

On Saturday, the Marching Cavaliers competed in the Tournament of Champions at Mechanicsville High School and took home the title of grand champions over 12 other teams. The Cavaliers’ overall score of 87.313 was the highest in the competition. They earned the win after each team performed and the judges rated them in seven categories: general effect (GE) music, GE visual, ensemble music, ensemble visual, percussion, color guard and drum major. It was Clover Hill’s first grand championship win in four years.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Powhatan, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monacan High School football team will have a game with Powhatan High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
POWHATAN, VA
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Chippenham Hospital names new COO

Drew Walker is currently VP of operations at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Drew Walker will be the new chief operating officer at Richmond’s Chippenham Hospital beginning Oct. 24, HCA Virginia announced this week. Walker is currently the vice president of operations for HCA’s Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where he...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy