Lucas Bravo 'couldn't sleep' over the thought of kissing Julia Roberts
Lucas Bravo "couldn't sleep" over the thought of kissing Julia Roberts. The 32-year-old actor stars alongside Julia, 54, in new romcom 'Ticket to Paradise' and joked that he had to use "a lot" of breath mints and mouthwash in order to prepare for his kissing scene with the 'Pretty Woman' actress.
Hollywood Minute: First look at 'Creed III'
Michael B. Jordan takes on Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III,' and King Crimson's Robert Fripp on the band's new documentary. David Daniel reports.
There’s a New ‘Silent Hill’ Film in Development
“Return to Silent Hill,” a horror film based on the classic Konami survival/horror video-game series, is in development. The news was announced at the end of a livestream dedicated to announcing new titles in the franchise. Christophe Gans, who directed 2006’s “Silent Hill,” based on the first game in the series, was confirmed to direct the film. He appeared in a video message during the livestream to discuss the project. In addition, Victor Hadida, who executive produced the 2006 film, will return to produce “Return.” Gans confirmed that the movie would adapt the second game in the franchise, which was announced...
