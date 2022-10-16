Read full article on original website
getmeoffthisplanet
3d ago
Not common? SOUTHERN Illinois has almost daily rumblings from the New Madrid fault…. So… if you want to speak of “earthquakes in Illinois”, there’s more to the state than Chicago. Otherwise change the title of the article to “earthquakes in Chicago.” That way I’ll be sure not to read it.
Catherine Decker
2d ago
Being a true Illinoisan, I will definitely be running outside to look around and see what's going on same as we do when there's a tornado.
William Byrd
2d ago
so many people made a big deal out of the 08 rumbling. I was closer to it than Chicago and slept right through it. and my house is full of knickknacks that should have fallen or moved. not one single thing out of place. stop trying to scare people. litterally southern Illinois is more prone to any than Chicago
Abortion Funds See Surge in Demand as Out-of-State Patients Flood Illinois
Demand for abortions in Illinois is surging, and so are requests for help. In the first three months of 2022, Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) said 80% of its callers were from out of state. "In 2018, we supported less than 200 people. Now, we hear from that many people in...
Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities
(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Concerns After High Levels of Weed Killer Ingredient Found on Plants Across Illinois, Midwest
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
northernpublicradio.org
Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois
Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Illinois drops mask mandate for healthcare facilities, Governor Pritzker announces
The state of Illinois is changing its COVID-19 requirements at healthcare facilities, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
Effingham Radio
Expect Another Very Cold Night in Central Illinois
Residents should expect another very cold night tonight. According to the National Weather Service, lows tonight are expected to dip into the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Warning was issued for counties along and east of I-57. Lows are expected to dip lower tonight than that of last night,...
Several fire departments were at the scene of a house fire in Illinois
Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals
CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
koamnewsnow.com
Illinois recommends statewide mask usage yet again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois is once again asking citizens to mask up beginning Friday, October 21. Previously, the state encouraged only non-vaccinated citizens to mask up; now, the wording has changed to include all citizens. “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to...
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: State leaders, residents debate pros and cons in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The raging debate over the SAFE-T Act has made its way to the western suburbs. It was a chance for local leaders to explain the law and for curious residents to ask questions. The controversial SAFE-T Act was passed last year in the middle of the night,...
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
959theriver.com
Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal
More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
