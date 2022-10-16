ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

nbcboston.com

Police Clearing Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

The Boston Police Department appears to be moving people who are living in tents at the Mass. and Cass encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street Wednesday morning, appearing to have people move with their possessions just around the corner onto Atkinson Street. Smaller trash receptacles are being rolled out onto...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Looking for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit

A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash

There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Main Street Shut Down in Reading as Fire Crews Deal With ‘Major Electrical Issues'

Multiple buildings in downtown Reading, Massachusetts, are dealing with "major electrical issues" Wednesday morning, according to the local fire union, while business owners reported having their lights go crazy. Police confirmed that Main Street was shut from Woburn to Haven streets as the fire department investigated. They asked the public...
READING, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Woman Accused of Using Bees to Attack Sheriff's Deputies

A Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly unleashed a hive full of bees on sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow last week. The Hampden County Sheriff's Office said they were dealing with an eviction...
LONGMEADOW, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight

A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Swampscott Resident Surrounded by 9 Coyotes, Rescued by Police

A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off. Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Milton Sues MBTA Seeking Repair of ‘Perpetually Decrepit Staircase'

The town of Milton is suing the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority to compel the agency to repair a dilapidated staircase at the Milton Station. The legal complaint states that "Milton's efforts have been ignored by the MBTA, leaving Milton with its hands tied and a perpetually decrepit staircase in a station frequently used by its residents. After years of attempted resolution and serious frustration, Milton files this suit as a last resort. To be clear, no monetary damages are sought; Milton simply seeks to compel the MBTA to do its statutorily-imposed job."
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

State to Address Declining Conditions in Boston Highway Tunnels

The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS New England Inc....
BOSTON, MA

