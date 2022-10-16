Read full article on original website
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Palace Releases Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Private Burial
A touching photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the late monarch following her private burial on Monday. The Royal Family's Instagram account paid tribute to the Queen alongside a stunning photo of her walking through the countryside. In the picture, the Queen is holding a walking stick...
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
Queen Elizabeth Predicted ‘She Wouldn’t Be Long’ Joining Prince Philip in Death, Says Royal Correspondent
Queen Elizabeth predicted that it would not be long before she joined her husband, Prince Philip, in death says a royal correspondent.
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
Camilla Parker Bowles: Here's why she can be Queen but Prince Philip could never be King
The UK is slowly preparing to formerly crown Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles in ceremonies that will take place on 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. It will be the first coronation of a reigning monarch in nearly 70 years and the first crowning of a Queen Consort since 1937.
Queen Consort Camilla has this big change coming for her very soon
The title of Queen Consort is given to the wife of the ruling monarch. So Queen Elizabeth II made sure that Camilla gets the respect that she deserves as the wife of the King of England. In one of her addresses to the nation this year, the late monarch expressed her ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort after she dies.
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed...
Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed
Queen Elizabeth II officially died of "old age," according to her death certificate that was released by the National Records of Scotland on Sept. 29. The 96-year-old monarch died at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Scotland's Balmoral Castle, with "old age" listed as the cause of death and "Her Majesty the Queen" listed as her occupation, according to the death certificate.
You Can Tour Queen Elizabeth II’s Former Yacht
While many Royal Family enthusiasts may know about Queen Elizabeth II’s numerous former homes located throughout the U.K., there is one particular residence that is not as well known as the others: the Royal Yacht Britannia, which is open to the public for tours. The yacht — which is...
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Receive Uplifting Update After Her Death
Queen Elizabeth's corgis seem to be adjusting well to their new home. One of the new royal pet owners, Sarah Ferguson, spoke to the Telegraph (via E! News) on Oct. 5 about Muick and Sandy's welfare. It was a "big honor" for the Duchess of York to have taken in the late monarch's dogs, which she called "national treasures" and said had been appropriately trained. Her ex-husband, and the queen's son Prince Andrew, originally gave the Pembroke Welsh corgis to the monarch. After she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, his and Ferguson's dogs were returned to them at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.
First picture of Queen Elizabeth II’s ledger stone released by palace
Black marble stone in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, bears names of late monarch, her husband and parents
Queen Elizabeth II's Monogram To Be Replaced By That Of King Charles III
With the funeral procession over and Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, Buckingham Palace has released a new monogram, which will appear on state documents and post boxes. According to Insider, “the monogram consists of Charles’ first initial, and the initial of his title, Rex — Latin for King — alongside a crown.”
Here’s What the Royal Family Is Doing With All Those Teddy Bears Left in Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The royal family will not be throwing away all those stuffed teddy bear tributes left after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Here's what will be done with them instead.
