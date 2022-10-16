ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Young entrepreneurs unveil their inventions to give back to the Charlotte community

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2dhX_0ibWmKiy00

CHARLOTTE — Young entrepreneurs in the Charlotte area got the chance to sell some of their products on Saturday.

It was all a part of Providence Day School’s “Discover 30″ event. Approximately 30 young businessmen and women showed off and sold various items, from treats to video games.

High school senior, Jack Divittorio, told Channel 9 how he’s helping others using the money made from his product.

“We’re divo sauce, we’re a for-purpose enterprise looking to raise proceeds for cognitive disorders like Parkinson’s and Dementia,” Divittorio said, “So we have three sauces, we have a vodka sauce, a spicy vodka sauce, a Colombian aji that my grandmother has been feeding me my whole life and it’s one of my favorite things”.

Providence Day says the goal of this event is to give students the opportunity to practice social responsibility and give back to non-profits in the community.

