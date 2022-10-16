Read full article on original website
Related
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lucas Bravo 'couldn't sleep' over the thought of kissing Julia Roberts
Lucas Bravo "couldn't sleep" over the thought of kissing Julia Roberts. The 32-year-old actor stars alongside Julia, 54, in new romcom 'Ticket to Paradise' and joked that he had to use "a lot" of breath mints and mouthwash in order to prepare for his kissing scene with the 'Pretty Woman' actress.
WFMZ-TV Online
Meghan: I feel fortunate to have known Queen Elizabeth
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex feels "fortunate" to have known Queen Elizabeth. The late monarch passed away at the age of 96 in September following a record-breaking 70-year reign and now Meghan - who married the Queen's grandson Prince Harry in 2018 but stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to LA with her husband - has broken her silence on the loss as she reflected on her time spent with the "matriarch."
WFMZ-TV Online
Joseph Baena says dad Arnold Schwarzenegger 'rooted for him' during whole Dancing With The Stars run
Joseph Baena says Arnold Schwarzenegger was "always rooting for him" on 'Dancing With The Stars'. The 25-year-old model - who is the son of the 'Terminator' actor - was eliminated from the show on Tuesday night (18.10.22) alongside his pro partner Daniella Karagach. While his famous father wasn't able to...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Talks Veering Away From the Books for ‘Darker’ Season 2 (VIDEO)
Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Ghosts’ Does Halloween! Behind the Scenes of the Chaotic & Hilarious Special
Is there any show with more right to a high-flying Halloween episode than Ghosts? The CBS comedy smash — a Groundhog Day of the Dead, in a sense — entered Season 2 with eager new B&B owners Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) looking for business while still sharing their haunted mansion with spirits who died on their historic Hudson Valley property…and remain stuck there.
Comments / 0