Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate
Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening. Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.
Debate audience laughed at Republican Ron Johnson’s claims — and it only got worse from there
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeatedly faced laughter and boos from the audience gathered at Marquette University on Thursday for the final debate between the two-term GOP incumbent and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's key U.S. Senate race.
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate
Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Debates Democrat Marcus Flowers on TV – Then Proclaims Herself the Winner
Marjorie Taylor-Greene's Instagram Postrealmarjoriegreene on Instagram. On October 16, Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene debated Democrat Marcus Flowers, in the Congressional District 14 Debate. The clash was televised live on public broadcasting.
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Earlier this fall, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd visited Wisconsin as he sought to assess one of the most polarized political battlegrounds in the country. From Act 10 more than a decade ago to the attempted recall of former Gov. Scott Walker to close presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the state is...
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll
Des Moines, IA- A new Des Moines Register Poll released over the weekend shows incumbent senator Chuck Grassley holds a 3% lead over Democrat Mike Franken. Radio Iowa reports that the poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race.
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues
AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
Democratic strategists admit midterm momentum faded for their party: 'I'm wishing the election were in August'
Democratic strategists and pollsters told Politico that any momentum they had has likely faded and that Democrats "peaked" too early as the midterm elections are just a few weeks away. "I’m wishing the election were in August," Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the liberal group Third Way, told Politico. "I...
Democrats’ midterm hopes fade: ‘We peaked a little early’
Fresh polling suggests Republicans are gaining with voters, particularly women, in the final weeks of the midterm election.
Back to normal? Midterm environment reverts back to the fundamentals
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden, from the White House, speaks about energy costs and the bipartisan infrastructure law. ... Marco Rubio and Val Demings tangle in fiery Florida Senate debate, NBC’s Shaq Brewster and Kailani Koenig report. ... Democratic TV ad hits Republican Ron Johnson over Jan. 6 in Wisconsin Senate, per NBC’s Natasha Korecki. ... And the most expensive midterm race in the country doesn’t even feature a candidate.
Was Ryan or Vance, Walker or Warnock tougher? Who cares? Political debates are overrated.
In theory, candidate debates would enlighten and inform voters. In practice, what we get more often are brawls straight out of a Hollywood Western.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Midterm miracles?; takeaways from big debates
Political analysts agree that Senate control next year will turn on the results of contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. To keep things interesting, The Hill’s Alexander Bolton asked Senate watchers in both parties to identify sleeper races. They point to North Carolina, Washington and Colorado as states that could deliver potential surprises.
Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election. Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office. She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim...
'Squeaky tight' and debate night
Good morning, Two of Iowa's congressional races are "squeaky tight," according to J. Ann Selzer and our newest round of Iowa Poll results. The Democratic and Republican candidates in Iowa's 2nd and 3rd districts are within just a few percentage points of each other. It's an even closer race than before for 3rd...
Bootlickers, suck-ups and pals: The top attacks from Monday’s big debates
Perhaps no debate was more testy than the one between Ohio Senate hopefuls Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Political insiders say 'pocketbook issues' surpass abortion as key midterm priority, but not everyone agrees
Political experts from both sides of the aisle conclude "pocketbook issues" will have an impact on the midterms, but some conclude protections for abortion are also of importance.
