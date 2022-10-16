ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Independent

Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate

Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening. Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Debate audience laughed at Republican Ron Johnson’s claims — and it only got worse from there

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeatedly faced laughter and boos from the audience gathered at Marquette University on Thursday for the final debate between the two-term GOP incumbent and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's key U.S. Senate race.
CNN

Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
KBUR

Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll

Des Moines, IA- A new Des Moines Register Poll released over the weekend shows incumbent senator Chuck Grassley holds a 3% lead over Democrat Mike Franken. Radio Iowa reports that the poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race.
IOWA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cleveland.com

Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues

AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Back to normal? Midterm environment reverts back to the fundamentals

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden, from the White House, speaks about energy costs and the bipartisan infrastructure law. ... Marco Rubio and Val Demings tangle in fiery Florida Senate debate, NBC’s Shaq Brewster and Kailani Koenig report. ... Democratic TV ad hits Republican Ron Johnson over Jan. 6 in Wisconsin Senate, per NBC’s Natasha Korecki. ... And the most expensive midterm race in the country doesn’t even feature a candidate.
KANSAS STATE
The Des Moines Register

'Squeaky tight' and debate night

Good morning, Two of Iowa's congressional races are "squeaky tight," according to J. Ann Selzer and our newest round of Iowa Poll results. The Democratic and Republican candidates in Iowa's 2nd and 3rd districts are within just a few percentage points of each other. It's an even closer race than before for 3rd...
IOWA STATE

