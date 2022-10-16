Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News
Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Look: Postgame Photo Of Bill Belichick Is Going Viral
You don't see Bill Belichick smiling very often. Sunday's win called for it, though. The Patriots blew out the Browns on Sunday, as New England throttled Cleveland, 38-15. Following the game, a very happy Belichick let out a big smile during his postgame news conference. "Bill Belichick’s smile says it...
Watch: Bill Belichick's Reaction To Rookie's Celebration Goes Viral
New England Patriots rookie Brendan Schooler recovered a muffed punt late in Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns. Following the key takeaway, the special teamer offered the football to Bill Belichick. The head coach gave Schooler a puzzled look before a staffer quickly intervened to take the ball and get Schooler out of harm's way from Belichick's death stare.
WCVB
Patriots bury Browns, Bill Belichick moves up NFL's all-time wins list
CLEVELAND — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced...
NECN
AFC Personnel Exec Gives Positive Assessment of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
AFC personnel exec gives positive assessment of Bailey Zappe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bailey Zappe has proven a lot of people and teams wrong over the last three weeks. After nearly pulling off an upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4, the rookie...
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
Bill Belichick Explains Viral Sideline Moment With Rookie Player
Bill Belichick had a hilarious moment with a player during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Brenden Schooler, who's a special teamer on the Patriots, tried to give his head coach the ball after recovering a muffed punt and Belichick wasn't having it. Belichick declined the ball and Schooler gave it to another staff member.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s quarterback controversy quote
The New England Patriots entered the season with Mac Jones as their clear-cut starting quarterback after he led the team to 10 wins and an appearance in the postseason as just a rookie. But with Jones struggling to start the season this year and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to back-to-back wins with Jones injured, many are wondering if there could be a quarterback controversy in New England.
Why Patriots Will Have Hard Time Replacing This Special Teams Ace
The New England Patriots will be without one of their top special teams players for the rest of the NFL season. Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a non-contact knee injury during last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Patriots placed Davis on injured reserve Tuesday.
